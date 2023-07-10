Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News South Dakota

Explosion reported at SD ethanol plant; no one hurt

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were expected to arrive at the Ringneck Energy plant in Onida on Monday

Image_20230709_191701_166.jpeg
An aerial view of damage at the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida, South Dakota. Photo taken July 9, 2023.
Contributed / Marv Schumacher
By Staff reports
Today at 9:46 AM

ONIDA, S.D. — An explosion and fire damaged the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida on Sunday, July 9, but no one was injured.

Image_20230709_200011_361.jpeg
1/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200011_263.jpeg
2/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200011_165.jpeg
3/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200011_073.jpeg
4/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200010_962.jpeg
5/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200010_858.jpeg
6/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200010_762.jpeg
7/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200010_680.jpeg
8/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.
Image_20230709_200010_582.jpeg
9/9: Aerial view of the damage following at explosion and fire at Ringneck Energy in Onida, South Dakota, on July 9, 2023.

The Onida Fire Department at 1:02 p.m. responded to a "major explosion and active fire in the ethanol processing portion of the plant," the department said in a Facebook post.

The scene was turned over to the Sully County Sheriff's Office at 4:30 p.m., and the site was to remain secure until investigators from the South Dakota Fire Marshal's office arrived on Monday, the fire department said.

Onida Mayor LaJena R. Gruis in a statement on the city's Facebook page called the explosion a "scary and devastating incident" and applauded how local agencies responded.

"I am also grateful there were no injuries to those working at the plant and to first responders," the statement said.

Witnesses near the plant reported that an explosion shook houses in the central South Dakota town, located off Highway 83, on Sunday afternoon.

Ringneck Energy began production in 2019, at which time it was turning 80,000 bushels of corn every day into 225,000 gallons of ethanol . The plant is part of the Renewable Products Marketing Group, based in Shakopee, Minnesota.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
