Explosion reported at SD ethanol plant; no one hurt

ONIDA, S.D. — An explosion and fire damaged the Ringneck Energy ethanol plant in Onida on Sunday, July 9, but no one was injured.

The Onida Fire Department at 1:02 p.m. responded to a "major explosion and active fire in the ethanol processing portion of the plant," the department said in a Facebook post.

The scene was turned over to the Sully County Sheriff's Office at 4:30 p.m., and the site was to remain secure until investigators from the South Dakota Fire Marshal's office arrived on Monday, the fire department said.

Onida Mayor LaJena R. Gruis in a statement on the city's Facebook page called the explosion a "scary and devastating incident" and applauded how local agencies responded.

"I am also grateful there were no injuries to those working at the plant and to first responders," the statement said.

Witnesses near the plant reported that an explosion shook houses in the central South Dakota town, located off Highway 83, on Sunday afternoon.

#ethanol plant in Onida. Heard a loud noise that shook our house. Prayers for safety of everyone at #RingNeck Energy pic.twitter.com/iOPnVTKnyL — Jeremey Frost (@FearlessGrain) July 9, 2023

Ringneck Energy began production in 2019, at which time it was turning 80,000 bushels of corn every day into 225,000 gallons of ethanol . The plant is part of the Renewable Products Marketing Group, based in Shakopee, Minnesota.