99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Energy companies abandon proposed South Dakota pumped storage project in Gregory County

“Right now, I’m in shock, and I can’t believe it. I guess I’ve always been kind of a pessimist and prepared for the worst,” a local landowner said.

A visual of the Pumped Storage Project
A mock-up of the proposed pumped storage reservoir, which would sit on a bluff approximately 700 feet above Lake Francis Case in Gregory County. The companies behind the project announced they were no longer pursuing it on May 23, 2022.
Courtesy Missouri River Energy Services
Jason Harward
By Jason Harward
Today at 2:39 PM

BURKE, S.D. — A controversial energy megaproject proposed in central South Dakota is no longer, according to a joint statement from Missouri River Energy Services and MidAmerican Energy.

“While pumped storage technology is proven and the need for energy storage solutions is essential for regional reliability, MidAmerican and MRES have decided not to pursue the project at this time,” the statement reads. “MidAmerican and MRES made this decision based on the same due diligence we employ in every project we do. We will continue to evaluate all options — including pumped storage — for reliable, affordable, and resilient energy resources to serve the residents and businesses that rely on us.”

The proposed pumped storage project, set to leave a footprint in Gregory and Charles Mix counties, was sold as a tax boon for local counties and schools and an important way to keep the energy grid stable as energy generation continues to change.

It would have used an upper reservoir and the Missouri River below to store renewable energy as potential hydropower in a sort of water battery, pushing the river water uphill when solar and wind are plentiful and letting the water downhill at times of higher demand.

The project was on the cusp of the study phase of federal permitting and would not have come into commission until the mid-2030s.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Blodgett, the vice president of communications with Missouri River Energy Services, said it was the financial risk of such a large-dollar investment, rather than landowner opposition, that led to the company re-thinking its investment.

"The market for long-duration storage is too immature at this point to put a finger on what the value of that is in the 2030s," he said. "We believe it is still needed from a reliability standpoint, but the risk with the financial investment was really what made that decision."

Citizens Against Missouri River Pumped Storage Project, a group of area landowners opposed to the project, said that no matter the reason for the change of course, "we trust that public participation in the project has led to a better outcome for our communities and our river."

DSC_5014.JPG
South Dakota
Tensions flare at pumped storage project meeting in Platte
Though construction, contingent on a study phase, would not be completed until at least 2035, the impact on land, water and recreation feels very real for area residents.
April 28, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward

Landowners around the area banded together to oppose the project, referencing concerns over water quality, recreation and property rights, among other issues

“Right now, I’m in shock, and I can’t believe it. I guess I’ve always been kind of a pessimist and prepared for the worst,” said Doug Tieszen, a local landowner whose farm would have come underwater in the proposed project. “All I can say is I’ve just been so amazed at the groundswell of local support.”

Blodgett said the company would not be pursuing a pumped storage project at that specific site, but would potentially look into the technology elsewhere.

MORE BY JASON HARWARD
DSC_4927.JPG
South Dakota
SD Gov. Noem brings back foster scholarship, sidestepping lawmakers with federal funds
“There’s a considerable amount of trust given to the administration on federal fund authority,” a top Republican senator said. “They ought to work to protect that trust.”
May 23, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
South Dakota
Can Gov. Kristi Noem rid South Dakota's state pension of ties to China?
May 19, 2023 02:12 PM
South Dakota
Industry summit: Every nook and cranny in South Dakota is experiencing a housing shortage
May 19, 2023 08:16 AM
South Dakota
'Line in the sand' at anti-CO2 pipeline rally in South Dakota's McPherson County
May 16, 2023 03:48 PM

Jason Harward is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about state politics in South Dakota. Contact him at 605-301-0496 or jharward@forumcomm.com.

Jason Harward
By Jason Harward
Jason Harward covers South Dakota news for Forum News Service. Email him at jharward@forumcomm.com.
What To Read Next
Davison County Sheriff
Local
Davison County Sheriff investigating crimes in rural Mount Vernon following viral social media post
May 23, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
051923.N.SDS.RESEARCHER1.jpg
News
South Dakota researcher aims to create gold material that heals itself from damage
May 21, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Schlabach / South Dakota Searchlight
NoemGrocery copy.jpg
South Dakota
Noem pulls support for grocery tax measure over jeopardized tobacco money
May 19, 2023 08:00 PM
 · 
By  Stu Whitney, South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052223.N.DR.SCHOOLBOARD2.JPG
News
Mitchell Board of Education discusses teacher supply, professional development funding boost
May 22, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
042823.FMFA Softball.Sonia Deckert-1.JPG
Prep
Matchups lined up for inaugural SDHSAA softball SoDak 16 on May 23
May 20, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
052023.Mitchell Baseball.Karter Sibson-1.JPG
Prep
Mitchell baseball bows out of regional tournament with walk-off loss to Harrisburg
May 20, 2023 09:49 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
042523-tucker-kraft.JPG
Sports
Tucker Kraft gets $1.27 million signing bonus as part of four-year contract with Green Bay Packers
May 23, 2023 08:50 AM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer