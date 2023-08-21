Corrections officer convicted of assaulting inmate at State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS — A corrections officer has been convicted of two counts of simple assault against an inmate at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls.

Joshua Westenkirchner, 42, of Harrisburg, was found guilty of two counts of simple assault on Thursday, Aug. 17. In a three-day jury trial, he was also acquitted of a third count of simple assault as well as one count of aggravated assault.

Westenkirchner has worked at the South Dakota State Penitentiary since 2012, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has served as a parole officer since 2014.

According to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office, on March 14 and 15, 2022, Westenkirchner, while serving in his official capacity as a correctional officer, assaulted a prison inmate while at the state prison.

A Minnehaha County grand jury indicted Westenkirchner in December 2022. After pleading not guilty to all charges, he stood trial last week.

Shortly after his verdict was returned, a judge sentenced Westenkirchner to pay $193 in fines. No jail time was ordered.

“The conduct in this case should not and has not been tolerated. It is an isolated incident of one individual that should not reflect on those correctional officers that serve their positions with respect,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “I want to thank the investigators, Assistant Attorney Generals, and the jurors for their important work in serving justice in this matter.”

Westenkirchner’s employment status with the South Dakota Department of Corrections remains unclear.