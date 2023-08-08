Citizens circulate petition to reduce speed, add turning lanes at intersection of Highway 18 and Highway 81

FREEMAN, S.D. — As manager of the Meridian Corner restaurant at the corner of Highway 18 and Highway 81 in Hutchinson County, Abby Streyle has seen her fair share of vehicle crashes.

Hopefully, a petition the business is circulating to add turning lanes and reduce the speed on Highway 81 will be successful in making the corner safer, she said.

“In a perfect world, it would be a four-way stop sign out here. That’s what we really want,” Strelye told the Mitchell Republic in a recent interview. “The petition is for a reduced speed limit and to add turning lanes so people can slow down and have their own turning lanes.”

Streyle said over the past several years there have been crashes at the corner where Highway 18 and Highway 81 meet. Highway 18, which runs east and west through the intersection, has stop signs when it meets Highway 81, which runs north and south and extends to the North Dakota and Nebraska borders and beyond, bringing with it a lot of car, truck and semi traffic.

Highway 81 has no stop signs at the crossing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meridian Corner, a restaurant that resides at the junction of the two highways, lies on the southeast corner of the intersection and has entries on both Highway 81 and Highway 18, just a short distance from where the two roads meet. The combination of two busy roads and a roadside business that draws in drivers for lunch or dinner during the day has made for a situation that is more dangerous than it needs to be, Streyle said.

While ownership at the restaurant has looked for a solution, the petition now in circulation has been making the rounds for only a couple of weeks, but is fast gaining signatures from locals and visitors alike.

She said the restaurant prefers to have a four-way stop sign established at the corner, as is the case at the junction of Highway 81 at the intersection of Highway 46 to the south and Highway 44 and Highway 42 to the north. But organizers felt it may be easier to change the speed and turning layout, which would also improve safety, she said.

The most recent example of that was in May, when 92-year-old Henry Fred Koens, 92, of Santa Monica, California, did not come to a complete stop at the corner when traveling east on Highway 18, according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. His 2022 Lincoln UT did not come to a complete stop and entered the intersection, where it was hit by a 60-year-old male driver in a 2008 Chevrolet Express that was traveling southbound on Highway 81. Koens was killed in the collision.

Signs indicating that traffic on Highway 81 does not stop have been added to the stop signs on Highway 18, but Streyle said it was likely that if there had been stop signs on Highway 81, that collision may not have happened. And while that is the most recent fatal crash that occurred at the location, there have been plenty of others non-fatal collisions over the months.

“This year since Valentine’s Day there have been three accidents. One couple who comes up from Freeman were turning into the driveway and they were rear-ended,” Streyle said. “It pushed them into the other lane. They could have been hit head-on.”

Ownership at Meridian Corner, a restaurant located at the corner of Highway 81 and Highway 18 south of Freeman are seeking signatures for a petition asking the state to reduce the speed limit and add turning lanes to Highway 81 in front of the establishment. Erik Kaufman / Mitchell Republic

The petition asks for the speed limit on Highway 81 to be reduced to 45 miles per hour a half-mile north and south of the corner and to add turning lanes that would remove vehicles from the main flow of traffic as they prepare to turn.

Streyle said petition organizers felt that they would have an easier time lobbying for the reduced speed and turning lanes as opposed to adding another set of four-way stops along the route from Freeman to Yankton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem is exacerbated by the fact that eastbound Highway 46, which intersects with Highway 81 farther south, has a detour that runs north up Highway 81 and then follows Highway 18 east of the Meridian Corner intersection. That just adds more traffic that is turning at the intersection, Streyle said.

Maurice Waltner, sheriff for Hutchinson County, said he understands the concern and also would like to see some kind of change made to improve safety. He supports changing the intersection into a four-way stop, but barring that, reduced speed and turning lanes would also make a difference.

“My opinion on this was that I felt we needed to make it a four-way stop, too,” Waltner said. “Does something need to be done? Yes. I would be in favor of at least a lower speed limit through there. I’d definitely be in favor of flashing lights.”

Waltner said the fatal crash in May is a prime example of the danger, but there have been plenty of other incidents at the corner that could have been worse.

“There have been numerous severe accidents there that required hospital stays and so on,” Waltner said. “We’ve had three semis in the ditch from hitting another vehicle in the last six years. They’ll hit a vehicle, lose control, and go into the ditch. Next time that semi instead of going into the ditch might go into the other lane and kill a carload of people.”

Waltner said there may be some who aren’t in favor of the four way stop because it would make it another intersection that increases travel time on the highway. But he said that’s no reason to leave the intersection as dangerous as it is.

“I’m still OK with a four way stop there. I hate to stop that many times when I go to Yankton when I go, but if it saves a life? What is that? Out of my lifetime, how much time is that going to waste? Five minutes for me out of the rest of my life?” Waltner said. “That’s nothing to save somebody else’s life.”

Local California man, 92, named as fatal victim in Menno area crash A California man has been identified as the fatal victim from a two-vehicle crash at the corner of U.S. Highways 81 and 18 in Hutchinson County on May 23.

The petition signatures are being taken to Pierre to present to lawmakers, Streyle said, but how effective the effort will be has yet to be seen. Streyle said photos of crashes had been sent to the South Dakota Department of Transportation over the years, but the petitioners haven’t gained much traction on the issue. They’re hoping talking directly with lawmakers in Pierre can expedite the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

But they have picked up about 130 signatures so far, from locals to out-of-staters who agree that the corner leaves something to be desired in terms of safety. She’s encouraging those who share their concerns to lend their signature to the cause.

Waltner agreed, even though another set of stop signs will slow traffic going to and from Freeman and Yankton. It’s too easy a move with huge benefits that it would outweigh any inconvenience it brings.

“We are officially for the petition and are willing to help out in any way we can. I’ll do whatever I can to help that out,” Waltner said.