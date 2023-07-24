Bureau of Indian Affairs officer shoots armed individual during traffic stop conflict in Bullhead

BULLHEAD, S.D. — A Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officer from the Standing Rock Agency ended an armed confrontation during a traffic stop by shooting the suspect.

The BIA officers assisted Corson County Sheriff’s Department in responding to a service call in rural Watauga, South Dakota, requesting assistance involving a man making threats with a handgun.

The officers and sheriff’s deputies conducted the traffic stop in the community of Bullhead, on the Standing Rock Reservation, at approximately 7:50 p.m. The individual stepped out of the vehicle and appeared to be waiving a handgun before re-entering his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The officers chased the individual, who stopped at the Bullhead Community Center. He stepped out of the vehicle, again brandishing a handgun.

In a release by the U.S. Department of the Interior, the law enforcement officers made attempts to de-escalate the situation, but the individual failed to follow the officers’ verbal commands.

A BIA officer shot the individual once during the encounter.

The individual was transported to a Bismark, North Dakota hospital where he received medical attention. He was then transferred into federal custody on July 6.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the incident. The BIA Office of Justice Services Internal Affairs Division is conducting an administrative review of the incident.

This comes after the U.S. Department of the Interior announced they would be adopting new law enforcement policies to advance transparency and accountability in its policing practices. According to the DOI release, the BIA will consult with Tribes on the development of a bureau policy, consistent with the department’s policy and President Joe Biden’s 2022 Executive Order on Advancing Effective Accountable Policing and Criminal Justice Practices to Enhance Public Trust and Public Safety.

DOI has since amended its agency Departmental Manual to update law enforcement protocols and procedures to align with the with executive order.

This means that on-duty Department of the Interior law enforcement officers are to wear body-worn cameras.

The policy updates also set a minimum requirement for documenting and storing the captured video footage, provide guidance on use of force standards, and require the collection and reporting of use of force data.