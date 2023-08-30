Bobblehead HOF releases limited-edition SDSU national championship figurine

MILWAUKEE — On the second floor of an otherwise unassuming brick building on the south side of downtown Milwaukee lies possibly the world’s largest bobblehead collection. Among them stands Jack the Jackrabbit.

The South Dakota State mascot joined the ranks of more than 15,000 bobbleheads in the museum’s collection this month and is available for sale to the public beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30 — just one day ahead of the school’s opening game against Western Oregon.

The bobblehead depicts Jack — in football pants and a Jackrabbit jersey — standing atop a stack of newspapers, holding a newspaper with a bold headline reading “CHAMPIONS!” in his left hand while holding up one finger with his right hand.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum created a bobblehead of Jack the Jackrabbit celebrating South Dakota State's first FCS championship. Contributed / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

"Bobbleheads are the perfect way to celebrate a national championship, and we think Jackrabbits fans are going to love this one,” said Phil Sklar, CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “The Jackrabbits brought a ton of excitement to South Dakota last season, and this bobblehead will be a must-have for alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans and members of the SDSU community.”

The bobblehead comes roughly eight months after the Jackrabbits topped North Dakota State 45-21 in the 2022 FCS Championship game in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 8. Before their loss, the Bison had won nine of the last 11 national championship games.

Bobbleheads of North Dakota State's mascot, Thundar, holding NCAA championship trophies sit on a shelf at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live

In one of the best seasons in SDSU’s history, the Jackrabbits finished the season with a near-perfect record, losing only once to FBS Iowa in their first contest of the season before kicking off a 14-game win streak.

The FCS championship game was the last for longtime head football coach John Stiegelmeier, who retired shortly after the season. Stiegelmeier boasts a 199-112 (.640) record, plus a dozen postseason appearances over 26 seasons.

Maggan Froseth, assistant athletic director of marketing at SDSU, said the bobblehead is a unique way to celebrate the school's first-ever FCS title.

“South Dakota State University is excited to partner with the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Our mascot, 'Jack,’ is one-of-a-kind and the only Jackrabbit in all of Division I athletics," Froseth said. "As we recognize our 2022 FCS national championship, this commemorative bobblehead is a great way to celebrate and remember this landmark achievement.”

Only 2,023 commemorative bobbleheads will be sold. They’re available for purchase now through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s website.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee has more than 15,000 bobbleheads in its collection. Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live

Other South Dakota connections at the museum

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum first opened to the public in early 2019, but the collection started long before that.

In the early 2000s, Brad Novak worked for the Rockford Riverhawks, an Illinois baseball team. He obtained a bobblehead from the team and showed it to Sklar.

After the duo moved to Milwaukee for college, they made it a point to attend bobblehead giveaway days at local sporting events — regardless of the level of play.

By 2014, the pair had collected roughly 3,000 bobbleheads, and decided to produce their own featuring University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee superfan and athletics manager Michael Poll.

A bobblehead commemorating the Minneapolis Miracle, a game-winning play by the Minnesota Vikings, is on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live

Sklar and Novak have grown their collection to more than 15,000 bobbleheads. The museum currently has about 10,500 on display, with the rest in storage.

Though it’s not officially a Guinness World Record (yet), Sklar said the museum’s collection blows out the record of 2,396 bobbleheads, currently held by a Canadian man who has collected for more than two decades.

Brock Lesnar, a famous wrestler who was born in South Dakota, has a bobblehead on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live

The bobblehead commemorating South Dakota State’s first-ever FCS title, however, isn’t the only South Dakota reference Milwaukee’s museum includes.

Here’s a look at some of the other names with connections to South Dakota that can be found bobbling on the shelves:

Legendary NFL kicker and former South Dakota State Jackrabbit Adam Vinatieri has a bobblehead on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Contributed / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Adam Vinatieri

A 24-year veteran of the National Football League, Adam Vinatieri holds the record for the most points ever scored in professional football.

The Yankton-born and Rapid City-raised multi-sport athlete kicked and punted for South Dakota State University, earning first-team all-conference honors in each of his four years as a Jackrabbit.

After going undrafted in the 1996 NFL draft, Vinatieri was signed by the New England Patriots, where he played for a decade, winning three Super Bowls in the process. In 2006, he signed with the Indianapolis Colts, with whom he won a fourth Super Bowl ring before retiring after the 2019 season.

Vinatieri is widely regarded as the best kicker in NFL history, holding seven league records and tying for an eighth.

Mitchell High School graduate and former NBA player Mike Miller has a bobblehead on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Contributed / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Mike Miller

Mike Miller is undeniably the most famous Mitchell boys' basketball player in the program's history.

Holding five Mitchell High School program records plus three state championships, Miller played college basketball at Florida, where he competed in a national championship game. In 2000, he was the fifth-overall pick in the NBA draft, selected by the Orlando Magic.

With just shy of 11,000 NBA points under his belt, Miller’s professional career was highlighted by two league championships with the Miami Heat in 2012 and 2013, a 2006 Sixth Man of the Year award and a selection as Rookie of the Year in 2001.

After 17 seasons in the NBA, spread across seven teams, Miller was waived by the Denver Nuggets in 2017. The following year, he accepted a position coaching at the University of Memphis. He resigned after two seasons to accept a job coaching at Houston High School in Tennessee, where his sons play.

From 2010 until 2018, Miller had a hand in hosting the Mike Miller Classic, hosted in part at the World’s Only Corn Palace in Mitchell. The tournament was renamed to the Hoop City Classic when Miller took a job coaching college hoops to comply with NCAA regulations.

Longtime gameshow host Bob Barker, who spent much of his youth on the Rosebud Indian Reservation, has a bobblehead on display at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Contributed / National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum.

Bob Barker

With more than six decades of radio broadcasting and television appearances, it’s hard not to recognize Bob Barker’s name, face or voice.

Though he was born in Washington state, Barker spent much of his youth on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in south-central South Dakota, where he is an enrolled member of the Sioux tribe.

"I've always bragged about being part Indian, because they are a people to be proud of,” Barker told the Associated Press in 1962. “And the Sioux were the greatest warriors of them all."

Barker’s professional career as a broadcaster came via the radio waves in 1950, but he soon became known as a television personality and game show host. For nearly 60 years, Barker hosted “Truth or Consequences” and “The Price is Right” before turning the reins over to Drew Carey in 2007.

At 99 years old, Barker died Aug. 26.

A bobblehead of South Dakota-native Sparky Anderson, who won three World Series titles as a manager, lies among legendary Detroit Tigers players at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Hunter Dunteman / Sioux Falls Live

Sparky Anderson

Sparky Anderson isn’t well-known for his play on the baseball field, but rather for his managerial skills.

While he only played one season in the MLB for the Philadelphia Phillies, Anderson is one of just 12 coaches in league history to reach the 2,000-win mark. With a .545 career winning percentage, Anderson managed the Cincinnati Reds through back-to-back World Series wins in 1974 and 1975, adding a third to his accolades with the Detroit Tigers in 1984.

The Bridgewater native was named American League Manager of the Year in 1984 and 1987, and has had his number retired by the Reds and Tigers. He was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2000.

Anderson retired from the MLB at the conclusion of the 1995 season, reportedly upset with the state of baseball following the 1994 players’ strike. He once told his wife, "If this is what the game has become, it don't need me no more." He died in 2010.

