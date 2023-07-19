Avera announces new interim president and CEO

SIOUX FALLS — An Avera executive is getting a promotion next month to serve as the interim president and CEO of the five-state health system.

Avera Health announced Wednesday that current Chief Financial Officer and 24-year employee Julie Lautt will replace former president and CEO Bob Sutton in the interim as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Sutton announced he’d be stepping down from the post in April after the diagnosis of a serious medical condition.

"I want to sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and mentorship during his time at Avera. He is a tremendous strategic leader, and we will miss him dearly,” Lautt said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented senior leadership team to continue to ensure our mission and dedication to Avera communities remains strong during this period of change.”

Lautt will assume the leadership position on Aug. 5.

Prior to her appointment, Lautt served as Avera’s senior financial steward in 2020, having previously worked as vice president of operational finance. From 1999 to 2017, she served a variety of roles at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, including controller of managed hospitals, vice president and corporate controller and senior vice president.

Before she joined Avera, Lautt, a University of South Dakota graduate, served in several positions using her licensure as a certified public accountant in Arizona and South Dakota. She is also a Chartered Global Management accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Julie’s strong leadership and commitment to Avera made her an ideal person to see us through this transition. We thank Julie for her willingness to step into this role,” said Sister Mary Kay Panowicz, chairperson of Avera System Members. “We are also grateful to Bob, who is leaving, and remain inspired by his commitment to hear and respond to the Holy Spirit as he shifts focus to his care needs.”

During her time as interim president and CEO, Lautt will continue serving as a board member for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, the Bishop O’Gorman Audit and Finance committees as well as the USD Foundation Finance Committee.

