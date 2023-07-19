6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Avera announces new interim president and CEO

Avera Health announced Wednesday that current CFO and 24-year employee Julie Lautt will replace former president and CEO Bob Sutton in the interim as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Julie Lautt.png
Avera Health announced Wednesday, July 19, that Julie Lautt has been named interim president and CEO of the five-state health system. She will fill the role while Avera continues to search for a permanent replacement.
Contributed / Avera Health
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:21 PM

SIOUX FALLS — An Avera executive is getting a promotion next month to serve as the interim president and CEO of the five-state health system.

Avera Health announced Wednesday that current Chief Financial Officer and 24-year employee Julie Lautt will replace former president and CEO Bob Sutton in the interim as the search for a permanent replacement continues.

Sutton announced he’d be stepping down from the post in April after the diagnosis of a serious medical condition.

"I want to sincerely thank Bob for his leadership and mentorship during his time at Avera. He is a tremendous strategic leader, and we will miss him dearly,” Lautt said. “I look forward to working closely with our talented senior leadership team to continue to ensure our mission and dedication to Avera communities remains strong during this period of change.”

Lautt will assume the leadership position on Aug. 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to her appointment, Lautt served as Avera’s senior financial steward in 2020, having previously worked as vice president of operational finance. From 1999 to 2017, she served a variety of roles at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, including controller of managed hospitals, vice president and corporate controller and senior vice president.

Before she joined Avera, Lautt, a University of South Dakota graduate, served in several positions using her licensure as a certified public accountant in Arizona and South Dakota. She is also a Chartered Global Management accountant and member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

“Julie’s strong leadership and commitment to Avera made her an ideal person to see us through this transition. We thank Julie for her willingness to step into this role,” said Sister Mary Kay Panowicz, chairperson of Avera System Members. “We are also grateful to Bob, who is leaving, and remain inspired by his commitment to hear and respond to the Holy Spirit as he shifts focus to his care needs.”

During her time as interim president and CEO, Lautt will continue serving as a board member for the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, the Bishop O’Gorman Audit and Finance committees as well as the USD Foundation Finance Committee.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
police
South Dakota
OSHA investigating construction fall that killed Sioux Falls worker
3h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
unnamed (18).jpg
Health
Interim Rules Board approves changes to South Dakota dentistry regulations
1d ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
082322.S.DR.BROCKRUSSELL.jpg
Members Only
Prep
Mitchell's Brock Russell to swim in Junior National Championships in California
20h ago
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
News
One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
4041861+baseball.jpg
Prep
Area Legion baseball roundup for July 18: Tabor takes care of Alexandria to open Region 4B play
16h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge