Authorities seeking Sioux City man on Union County murder charge

The Union County Sheriff's Office and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation are seeking 39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales in connection with a homicide in Dakota Dunes.
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
May 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM

PIERRE — State authorities say a search is underway for a Sioux City man sought in connection to a murder in Union County.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and other law enforcement agencies are seeking 39-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales, of Sioux City, Iowa.

In a news release issued Monday, May 1, the DCI said a no-bond warrant has been issued for Castellanos-Rosales on one count of first-degree murder.

The charge stems from Wednesday, April 26, when 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear was found dead in a Dakota Dunes residence. Authorities determined her cause of death as homicide, but did not elaborate on the manner of death.

A young child was also safely recovered by police at the scene.

A wanted poster distributed by the DCI said Castellanos-Rosales lives in Sioux City, but has access to multiple vehicles and could be anywhere in the tri-state area.

He's described as a 5-foot-8, 220-pound male with black hair and brown eyes.

“We are seeking the public’s help in finding this individual,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Please do not approach this individual who is considered dangerous. We request you contact law enforcement immediately with any helpful information.”

Anyone with information on Castellanos-Rosales' whereabouts can contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 605-356-2679.

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications Company as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Forum News Service, focusing on local news in Sioux Falls. He also writes regional news spanning across the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
