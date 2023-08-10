Attorney general rules Sioux Falls police shooting in July was justified use of force

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls officer's use of deadly force against an armed suspect in mid-July was justified, according to a report from the South Dakota Attorney General's Office.

The decision was released Thursday, Aug. 10, following a roughly one month investigation.

The report stems from the night of July 14, when a Sioux Falls police officer, whose identity was not released, shot 35-year-old Sioux Falls resident Sean Kilbourn in the backyard of a residence on the city’s north end.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Jon Thum said the suspect matched the description of a home burglary suspect and was shot in a backyard following a foot pursuit.

In the eight-page decision, investigators wrote that shortly after 9 p.m. on July 13, an officer — referred to within the report as "Officer One" — was made aware of a weapons violation that had occurred near their location. The officer was given a detailed description of the suspect, later identified as Kilbourn, and began searching the area.

The information passed along to Officer One indicated that Kilbourn had been caught by a homeowner burglarizing a vehicle inside of a garage. Kilbourn pointed a gun at the homeowner, which that person said was theirs and had been stolen from the garage.

In the early morning hours of July 14, Officer One was working a separate scene near the 700 block of Rice Street when they observed a man matching Kilbourn’s description walking toward them with a backpack. Officer One told investigators with the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation that Kilbourn had a “bewildered” look on his face when he saw the officer and walked away.

Multiple officers began to chase Kilbourn, the AG’s report reads, and eventually, Officer One had separated from other officers in an attempt to block off escape routes. Officer One told investigators that while chasing on foot, Kilborun ran behind a residence in the 1300 block of North Duluth Avenue, breaking Officer One’s line of sight.

Investigators created this map of an officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls on July 14, 2023. Contributed / South Dakota Attorney General's Office

Officer One said they were unsure of where other officers were, and that it was dark in the area. With knowledge that Kilbourn may be armed, Officer One drew their service weapon.

While searching the area alone, Officer One observed Kilbourn lying on his side in a yard, and said Kilbourn had his arm raised and was pointing a firearm at them. Officer One said they fired multiple shots at Kilbourn before backing away. From a different vantage point, Officer One observed Kilbourn lying on his stomach with his arms out.

Investigators with the DCI determined that Officer One fired eight shots at Kilbourn, one of which struck him in the buttocks and exited. He was hospitalized, treated and discharged. The AG’s report said a toxicology screen found that Kilbourn was under the influence of THC and methamphetamine at the time of the shooting, and that a baggie in his possession tested positive for fentanyl.

The firearm that the homeowner had reported stolen was found loaded near where Kilbourn was shot.

Investigators recovered this firearm from the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left one man injured on July 14, 2023. Contributed / South Dakota Attorney General's Office

A DCI review of body camera footage and other evidence found that Officer One’s description of the events were accurate, and Attorney General Marty Jackley determined the shooting was justified.

Kilbourn was later charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of grand theft of a firearm and possessing a firearm with a prior felony drug conviction.

After pleading not guilty to all charges, Kilbourn is scheduled to stand a jury trial beginning Oct. 23. If convicted of all charges, he could be sentenced to serve up to 69 years in prison and pay up to $138,000 in fines.

The July 14 shooting was, at the time, the fourth officer-involved shooting in South Dakota this year — all of which have been ruled justified. A fifth officer-involved shooting is under investigation after authorities shot a man in Sturgis on Wednesday.