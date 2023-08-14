Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News South Dakota

Artwork brings life to Wessington Springs FFA hallway

Wessington Springs artist and former FFA member Kenzee Schafer pays tribute to local FFA through a new mural.

IMG_9668.JPG
Artist Kenzee Schafer stands in front of her newly finished FFA mural in Wessington Springs, South Dakota.
Ariana Schumacher /Agweek
Ariana Schumacher
By Ariana Schumacher
Today at 5:30 AM

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D.— Some new color has been added to walls of the FFA hallway at Wessington Springs School District.

The new mural in the hallway connecting the ag shop to the rest of the school highlights every aspect of the school’s FFA chapter, which has been around since 1916. This artwork was a dream of their former FFA advisor, and now it has come to life, thanks to the South Dakota Revitalization Grant.

IMG_9665.JPG
FFA members Ridge Roduner and Carissa Scheel stand in front of the new mural in their FFA hallway.
Ariana Schumacher / Agweek
Read more about agriculture education:

“This was always a dream of Mr. (Craig) Shryock’s. His big kick was, this was always the nursing home hallway, because it was just white walls when you walked in, so he said he wanted some color to it. So, Mr. Duxbury thought he could bring some to it, so he got the idea to have a local alumni of Wessington Springs and local FFA member come in and paint a mural for us, and this is what it turned out to be and it looks amazing,” said Ridge Roduner, Wessington Springs FFA vice president.

That former FFA student is Kenzee Schafer, who graduated from the program in 2021 and is now working as a mural artist around the state. She hopes her artwork can help inspire the future generation of FFA members.

“I am excited to see how they follow it and just look at the different things and look at the different contests and start to point out things that they remember from when they were doing the contests, just being able to say, 'Wow this is our chapter, this is what we do,'” said Schafer.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMG_9674.JPG
A tribute to the Wessinton Spring's FFA chapter's Rangeland success is on display.
Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“This mural is meant to tell the story of not only our program, but what students can do through FFA as a part of this program,” said Brady Duxbury, Wessington Springs FFA advisor. “As you walk up and down the hallway, you see all the various CDE and LDE events that we have in FFA. You also see a real statement of our program in the Rangeland which is something our program has been very successful at for generations and been a part of creating in the state of South Dakota .”

IMG_9681.JPG
The mural at Wessington Springs, South Dakota, showcases what FFA has to offer.
Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

This mural adds not only color but shares the story of the chapter and the organization.

“It will show just, like, the different parts of the FFA chapter and the FFA association, but also just showcasing, like, what FFA is about and the different aspects and parts of it through all the people in our community,” said Carissa Scheel, Wessington Springs FFA president.

IMG_9675.JPG
Part of the new FFA mural in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, contains the FFA creed.
Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“I hope that they understand the importance of the program that is here in Wessington Springs, but more importantly I hope that they understand that FFA is an organization that is meant to develop premiere leadership and personal growth and career success,” said Duxburg. “So we are going to try to always educate students in agriculture with a basis, but we educate students in every single field that you can possibly imagine.”

The chapter plans to share the mural to the public with an open house on Sept. 25.

Ariana Schumacher
By Ariana Schumacher
Ariana is a reporter for Agweek based out of South Dakota. She graduated from South Dakota State University in 2022 with a double major in Agricultural Communications and Journalism, with a minor in Animal Science. She is currently a graduate student at SDSU, working towards her Masters of Mass Communications degree. She enjoys reporting on all things agriculture and sharing the stories that matter to both the producers and the consumers.

What To Read Next
Original-Hugh-Glass-monument-e1686322414178-1024x668.jpg
The Vault
Relative of famed author wants to find out what’s inside mysterious South Dakota monument
6m ago
 · 
By  Paul Hammell
Water covers much of a field, with last year's stubble still in rows.
Business
Can prevented planting be improved? Farmers from three states weigh in
1h ago
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Sturgis Medicine ride 2.jpeg
News
As Sturgis Rally attendance slows, planners try to build for the future
13h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_20230809_104556886_HDR.jpg
Community
Every Acre Counts program seeks stronger soil health for better crop yields, Lake Mitchell watershed
2d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
082721.Kernels99.JPG
Prep
Mitchell High School activities introduce digital ticketing option for 2023-24 home events
2d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-11-23Bellator298StorleyvsWard-204.jpg
Sports
Logan Storley dominates at Bellator 298, knocks out Brennan Ward in second round
2d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
081023 Tabor LN Chase Kortan2.JPG
Sports
Tabor juggles pitchers perfectly, holds off Lakers for Class B amateur semifinal berth
3d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler