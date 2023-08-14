Artwork brings life to Wessington Springs FFA hallway

WESSINGTON SPRINGS, S.D.— Some new color has been added to walls of the FFA hallway at Wessington Springs School District.

The new mural in the hallway connecting the ag shop to the rest of the school highlights every aspect of the school’s FFA chapter, which has been around since 1916. This artwork was a dream of their former FFA advisor, and now it has come to life, thanks to the South Dakota Revitalization Grant.

FFA members Ridge Roduner and Carissa Scheel stand in front of the new mural in their FFA hallway. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“This was always a dream of Mr. (Craig) Shryock’s. His big kick was, this was always the nursing home hallway, because it was just white walls when you walked in, so he said he wanted some color to it. So, Mr. Duxbury thought he could bring some to it, so he got the idea to have a local alumni of Wessington Springs and local FFA member come in and paint a mural for us, and this is what it turned out to be and it looks amazing,” said Ridge Roduner, Wessington Springs FFA vice president.

That former FFA student is Kenzee Schafer, who graduated from the program in 2021 and is now working as a mural artist around the state. She hopes her artwork can help inspire the future generation of FFA members.

“I am excited to see how they follow it and just look at the different things and look at the different contests and start to point out things that they remember from when they were doing the contests, just being able to say, 'Wow this is our chapter, this is what we do,'” said Schafer.

A tribute to the Wessinton Spring's FFA chapter's Rangeland success is on display. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“This mural is meant to tell the story of not only our program, but what students can do through FFA as a part of this program,” said Brady Duxbury, Wessington Springs FFA advisor. “As you walk up and down the hallway, you see all the various CDE and LDE events that we have in FFA. You also see a real statement of our program in the Rangeland which is something our program has been very successful at for generations and been a part of creating in the state of South Dakota .”

The mural at Wessington Springs, South Dakota, showcases what FFA has to offer. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

This mural adds not only color but shares the story of the chapter and the organization.

“It will show just, like, the different parts of the FFA chapter and the FFA association, but also just showcasing, like, what FFA is about and the different aspects and parts of it through all the people in our community,” said Carissa Scheel, Wessington Springs FFA president.

Part of the new FFA mural in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, contains the FFA creed. Ariana Schumacher / Agweek

“I hope that they understand the importance of the program that is here in Wessington Springs, but more importantly I hope that they understand that FFA is an organization that is meant to develop premiere leadership and personal growth and career success,” said Duxburg. “So we are going to try to always educate students in agriculture with a basis, but we educate students in every single field that you can possibly imagine.”

The chapter plans to share the mural to the public with an open house on Sept. 25.