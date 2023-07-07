‘A lot more optimism’ as recent rains boost South Dakota crops amid dry conditions

MITCHELL — Some corn was curling, some was tasseling early.

With about half of South Dakota experiencing some kind of drought conditions, much of that concentrated in the southeastern part of the state, crops throughout the Mitchell area were beginning to show signs of fatigue, and farmers were keeping a close watch on their fields as they monitored the conditions.

Then a handful of timely rains fell, and many farmers could breathe a sigh of relief, at least temporarily.

“A lot more optimism,” Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau and vice president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, told the Mitchell Republic earlier this week regarding farmers’ attitude concerning the jolt of moisture. “Two and a half weeks ago we were just on the edge, and it was looking bleak.”

VanderWal, who farms west of Brookings and was accompanying American Farm Bureau president Zippy Duvall on a three-day visit to South Dakota, met with many area farmers along the way who said the recent rains had made a positive impact on their crops. While many were weighing the option of cutting corn for silage, the late June and early July rains staved off some of their worry.

Water pools in a field of soy beans on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“We started thinking about if we were going to have to chop all this for silage or what’s going to happen. Now it looks like we’re in pretty good shape, at least for right now,” VanderWal said.

The Mitchell area received about 2.12 inches of rain in June, which was actually down 1.39 inches from this time last year, but those precious inches were enough to boost the corn and soybeans from questionable to stable. Since Jan. 1, the Mitchell area has received 8.45 inches, which itself is 2.4 inches below normal.

But July has already seen good numbers for moisture. About 1.41 inches have already fallen in July, which is about 0.99 inches above normal.

David Klingberg, executive director for the Farm Service Agency office that covers Davison and Hanson counties, said the needed rains fell right in time to help.

“That rain was essential. We were getting to the point where yields were going to be lost and corn was starting to curl and some burn up a bit,” Klingberg said. “But guys are still fairly positive that we are going to put some bushels in the bin this fall."

Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

The latest crop condition report from the United States Department of Agriculture, which was released July 3, shows the corn condition in South Dakota was rated at 3% very poor, 9% poor, 39% fair, 42% good and 7% excellent. Corn silking was at 1%, about equal to the five-year average.

Soybeans came in at 4% very poor, 10% poor, 38% fair and 5% excellent. Soybean blooming was 13%, near the 9% from last year and equal to the average.

Winter wheat conditions were more spread out, with 23% at very poor, 23% poor, 28% fair, 25% good and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was at 98%, nearly equal to the 99% at this time last year. About 1% has been harvested in 2023. Spring wheat was rated at 11% very poor, 22% poor, 41% fair, 23% good and 3% excellent. Spring wheat headed was at 89%, far ahead of the 61% from last year and ahead of the 71% average.

As with most rains, the amount that falls on a field can be a matter of where that field is located. Klingberg said the recent rains in the area seemed to be centered directly around Mitchell, with lesser amounts falling farther away from town.

While moisture levels are on the rise, temperatures have been on the downswing. High temperatures have dropped into the 70s and low 80s in the last week, bringing some relief from heat stress to the crops. Increased rainfall and more moderate temperatures are a great combination for growing, especially after a parched couple of months.

It’s particularly noticeable in the corn, Klingberg said.

Corn stalks stand tall in a field on Thursday, July 6, 2023, near Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

“It’s a double punch when you have heat and lack of moisture. When you can get one (to ease off), you’re doing pretty good. But if you can get a break from the heat along with more moisture, the crops just love that,” Klingberg said. “And we did. It just shot up. It was just waiting for that moisture to kick in. And it did.”

It’s been a nice turn of events, but there is still about half the growing season left to go, and the recent moisture won’t last forever. Crops need steady rain as the summer progresses.

“We’re in that season where corn uses an inch a week, especially when it’s hot and dry, as it will be in July and August,” Klingberg said. “We’re going to need more to keep us going in the right direction.

Most cropland moisture levels still measure in between very short and adequate. The new USDA report indicated topsoil moisture supplies in South Dakota rated at 17% very short, 34% short, 46% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated at 16% very short, 36% short, 44% adequate and 4% surplus.

Kyle Weisser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, said there is reason to hope based on the preliminary long term forecast.

The United States Drought Monitor Map for South Dakota, released July 4, 2023. United States Drought Monitor Graphic

“Right now the pattern is expected to hold that we’re going to be a bit above normal precipitation through September,” Weisser said. “There are no super-strong signals, but there is a little that says we’re going to be above.”

Temperatures are expected to hold around normal for July, with some high and low swings being probable. But for the most part, area farmers may continue to see the combination of average moisture and average temperatures.

“There’s nothing to suggest we are going to have periods of extreme heat,” Weisser said.

That’s positive news, VanderWal said, especially with corn heading into a crucial development stage. But as always, it’s a game of waiting and watching the skies and hoping relief comes when it’s needed.

“(The corn) goes from waist high to above your head and tasseling in no time. We need to keep praying for rain, but this will last us awhile and we’ll probably get through pollination on it,” VanderWal said. “And we’ll see what happens after that.”