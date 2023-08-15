5 South Dakotans charged in Sturgis Rally sex trafficking sting

RAPID CITY — Five South Dakotans were federally charged last week as a result of a sex trafficking operation conducted by local, state and federal authorities at the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Between Aug. 4-10, a joint task force conducted a special operation targeting sex trafficking during the Sturgis Rally, involving officers and agents from the Rapid City Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security.

As a result of the operation, 38-year-old Rapid City resident Jacob Wilson; 41-year-old Rapid City resident James Dreamer; 45-year-old Rapid City resident James Fast Horse; and 42-year-old Box Elder resident Vincent Barrios were each charged with attempted enticement of a minor using the internet.

Burton Chief Jr., 35, of Rapid City, was charged separately with attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Working with our law enforcement partners, we were able to take more dangerous sexual predators off the streets of South Dakota this week,” said U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell. “We appreciate the exceptional collaboration between state, local, and federal agencies that made this operation a success.”

If convicted, Chief Jr. faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison, with the possibility of up to 30 years. The other four men each face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison. All five face a lifetime of supervised release.

The cases are being brought forth as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The aim of the project is not only to prosecute those exploiting children, but also to identify and rescue any victims.

These five cases are being federally prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah B. Collins and Heather Knox.