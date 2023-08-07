Rally Tally Day 2: 2 killed, 20-plus hurt in Sunday crashes near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — As the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally rages on, two people were killed and more than two dozen were injured across 18 crashes Sunday on the roads of western South Dakota.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information of investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

Biker killed in four-vehicle crash on I-90

STURGIS, S.D. — One person was killed and multiple others were hurt after three motorcycles and one van crashed along Interstate 90.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, first responders in Meade County were called to mile marker 36 of Interstate 90, roughly four miles east of Sturgis, for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound along the interstate when it braked for an unknown reason, causing a 2003 Chevy Express van to strike its rear end.

A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle with a side car was unable to avoid the collision and struck the van. A 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck the debris from the initial crash and also lost control.

A 54-year-old female passenger of the 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene. All other occupants of the other vehicles received serious, non-life threatening or minor injuries.

One killed after leaving road near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — One motorcyclist was killed after leaving the roadway near Sturgis’ west end.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Meade County were called to mile marker 43 of U.S. Highway 14A, just outside the city of Sturgis, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 41-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on U.S. 14A when they failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the centerline, entered the north ditch and tumbled.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two hurt after SUV hits fence, pole near White River

WHITE RIVER, S.D. — Two people were hurt after an SUV left a roadway and struck a fence and pole.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Mellette County were called to mile marker 35 of U.S. Highway 83, roughly eight miles south of White River, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling northbound when it entered the west ditch and struck a fence line. The SUV continued traveling down the fence line before striking a pole.

The driver and front-seat passenger sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries in the crash. All occupants were wearing seat belts.

Biker hurt after striking debris near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. — One person was hurt after striking debris near Keystone.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 51 of U.S. Highway 16A, roughly two miles north of Keystone, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. 16A and drove over debris in the roadway while negotiating a curve. The motorcyclist lost control and entered the east ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Motorcyclist loses control avoiding collision

WHITEWOOD, S.D. — One person was hurt after they lost control of their motorcycle while attempting to avoid a collision in Whitewood.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Whitewood were called to an Interstate 90 overpass for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2023 Polaris Slingshot was traveling southbound on the Interstate 90 overpass along South Dakota Highway 34 when it turned left to enter the on-ramp. The turn caused a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle to apply the brakes to avoid a collision, but the driver lost control and crashed.

The driver of the Suzuki, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. The occupants of the Polaris were not injured.

Antelope strike injures biker in Harding County

REVA, S.D. — One biker was hurt after striking an antelope in the roadway in northwestern South Dakota.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Harding County were called to mile marker 54 of South Dakota Highway 20 for a report of an animal strike.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on S.D. 20 when the driver struck an antelope in the roadway, left the pavement and entered the south ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, received serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The site of the crash was roughly 15 miles east of the South Dakota State Experiment Farm and Antelope Reserve.

One hurt in crash near Hot Springs

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. — One person was hurt after losing control of their bike near Hot Springs.

Shortly before 1 p.m., authorities in Fall River County were called to mile marker 86 of U.S. Highway 385, on the north edge of Hot Springs, for a report of a single vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of their bike and separated.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.

Deer strike forces biker off road near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. — One person was hurt after they slid off the roadway following a deer strike.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 24 of U.S. Highway 16A for a report of an animal strike. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2016 Victory motorcycle was traveling eastbound near Keystone and struck a deer.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Two hurt after rock strike sends bike into traffic

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — Two people were hurt when a motorcycle was sent back into traffic after its driver struck rocks in the Black Hills.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, the South Dakota Highway Patrol was dispatched to mile marker 73 of South Dakota Highway 89 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Authorities said a 2022 Indian motorcycle was traveling southbound when it crossed the road, entered the north ditch and struck rocks. The driver became separated from the bike, which traveled back into the roadway.

A northbound 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle then struck the unoccupied Indian motorcycle.

The driver of the Indian motorcycle was wearing a helmet and sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Harley Davidson was not wearing a helmet and received minor injuries.

One hurt after car strikes motorcycle near Crazy Horse

CRAZY HORSE NATIONAL MONUMENT — One person was hurt after a vehicle struck a motorcycle near Crazy Horse National Monument.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Custer County were called to mile marker 32 of S.D. Highway 16, to the north of Crazy Horse, for a report of a vehicle-on-motorcycle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a westbound passenger car entered the eastbound lanes of S.D. 16 and struck the side of a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The motorcycle left the roadway and the driver became separated.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and received serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Near-miss with deer injures motorcyclist near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. — A near-miss with a deer left one biker with injuries near Keystone.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Pennington County were called to the intersection of Old Hill City Road and Lafferty Gulch Road for a report of an injury crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a deer ran in front of a 2023 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing the driver to lose control and separate.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist hurt after striking parked car

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — One biker was hurt after striking a parked car in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 70 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was southbound on S.D. 87 and failed to negotiate a curve, striking a parked 2023 Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet, received serious, non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Nissan was not injured.

Deer strike, crash injures biker near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. — One person was hurt after a deer strike caused a crash on the east end of Custer.

At approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Custer County were called to the intersection of U.S. 16A and Sylvan Lake Road, on Custer’s east end, for a report of a deer strike. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2009 and 2014 Harley Davidson were both traveling eastbound on U.S. 16A when the 2014 motorcycle struck a deer.

The 2009 motorcycle was unable to avoid colliding with the 2014 motorcycle. Neither driver was wearing a helmet, and both received minor injuries.

Driver hurt after stopped motorcycle finds ditch

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — One motorcyclist was hurt after his bike slid into a ditch while stopped.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 54 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was stopped on the side of the road when the driver attempted to start it. The back tire caught dirt and slid into the ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.

Two hurt after two-bike crash near Keystone

KEYSTONE, S.D. — Two people were hurt after two bikes collided on a curve near Keystone.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Pennington County were called to the intersection of Playhouse Road and Greyhound Gulch Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Playhouse Road when the driver failed to negotiate the curve and collided with a 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the 2016 was not wearing a helmet and received minor injuries. The driver and passenger of the 2020 were wearing helmets, but both sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Biker hurt after rear-ending car in Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — One biker was hurt after rear-ending a vehicle in traffic in the city limits of Sturgis.

Shortly before 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Sturgis responded the intersection of Lazelle Street and Interstate 90 in Sturgis for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2018 Chevy Malibu were at a stop light when the light turned green. After accelerating, an unknown motorcycle stopped in the intersection, causing the Chevy to quickly brake. The 2018 Harley Davidson struck the rear end of the Malibu.

The driver of the Harley Davidson motorcycle was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries.

Motorcyclist injured after striking SUV near state line

CHEYENNE CROSSING, S.D. — One motorcyclist was hurt after striking an SUV near the border with Wyoming.

Shortly before 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker seven of U.S. Highway 85, roughly seven miles southwest of Cheyenne Crossing, for a report of a two-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound on U.S. 85 when the driver crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Ford Explorer.

The driver of the Harley Davidson was wearing a helmet and sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was not injured.

Motorcycle passenger injured after separating in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — One person was hurt after they separated from a motorcycle in Rapid City.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, authorities in Rapid City were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Catron Boulevard in Rapid City for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle was northbound on U.S. 16 and slowed to turn east on Catron Boulevard. The driver lost traction, causing the driver and a passenger to become separated.

The passenger sustained minor injuries while the driver was not hurt. Both were wearing helmets.