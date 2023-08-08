Rally Tally Day 3: Fatalities avoided across 4 new crashes near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — No new fatalities were reported across four single-vehicle crashes Monday in Sturgis and the surrounding Black Hills.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wet road causes motorcycle crash near Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. — Wet road conditions resulted in one motorcyclist sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Deadwood.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 35 of U.S. Highway 14A, roughly three miles east of Deadwood, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. 14A when the pavement was wet. The driver lost control of his bike, tipped and slid into the north ditch.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist hurt after hitting debris near Rockerville

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. — One person was injured after striking debris in the roadway near Rockerville.

Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 56 of U.S. Highway 16, roughly two miles east of Rockerville, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver hit a patch of debris, lost control, and struck a guardrail.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Biker crashes into Interstate 90 ditch near Black Hawk

BLACK HAWK, S.D. — A biker was injured after crashing into a ditch along the interstate near Black Hawk.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, authorities in Meade County were called to mile marker 53 of Interstate 90, roughly one mile south of Black Hawk, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 when the driver lost control and entered the north ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Driver hurt after Astro Van strikes tree near Sturgis

STURGIS — One person was injured after a van struck a tree outside of Sturgis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, authorities in Meade County were called to the intersection of Fort Meade Way and 207th Street, one mile south of the Buffalo Chip, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 1993 Chevy Astro Van was traveling southbound when it entered the ditch and struck a tree.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries.

The Sturgis Police Department shared this photo on Facebook on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, as a cautionary tale against bringing drugs to the motorcycle rally. Contributed / Sturgis Police Department

Sturgis Police Department calls up from last year

STURGIS — Though not a part of the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Rally Tally, the Sturgis Police Department is reporting receiving more calls for service than the year before.

Through 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, the Sturgis Police Department has received 761 calls for service — up 53 through four days of rallying the year prior.

While Monday into Tuesday was the slowest period for police officers in Sturgis thus far, the department fielded 227 calls from 6 a.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. That’s nine calls each hour and doesn’t include calls handled by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office or the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

And the calls that Sturgis police are handing out the most citations for? It’s not drug- or alcohol-related. It’s illegal parking. The department has issued 62 citations for that offense.

ADVERTISEMENT