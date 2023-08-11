Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Rally Tally Day 6: 11 injured in 8 Thursday crashes near Sturgis; drug arrests rise

Eleven people were injured across eight Thursday crashes in and around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Black Hills - SDDOT.jpg
Motorcyclists ride along one of many highways that traverse the Black Hills National Forest.
Contributed / South Dakota Department of Transportation
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 1:15 PM

STURGIS, S.D. — Eleven people were injured across eight Thursday crashes in and around the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.

Driver injured after striking sign outside Buffalo Chip

STURGIS — One person was injured after striking a street sign outside Buffalo Chip.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Sturgis were called to the intersection of Alkali Road and 132nd Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2022 Toyota Sienna was traveling eastbound when it left the roadway, struck a sign and entered the south ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained minor injuries.

Deer strike injures biker near Cheyenne Crossing

CHEYENNE CROSSING — One biker was injured after striking a deer near Cheyenne Crossing.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 12 of U.S. Highway 85, roughly four miles south of Cheyenne Crossing, for a report of an injury crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2018 BMW K1600 was southbound on U.S. 85 when it struck a deer in the road.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Antelope strike injures biker, passenger near Pringle

PRINGLE — Two people were hurt after an antelope strike near Pringle.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Custer County were called to mile marker 50 of South Dakota Highway 87, roughly 7 miles northeast of Pringle, for a report of an animal strike. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Harley-Davidson was traveling southbound when it struck an antelope, throwing both the driver and a passenger.

Both occupants received minor injuries. The driver was not wearing a helmet, but the passenger was.

One injured in bike-SUV crash near Rockerville

ROCKERVILLE — One person was hurt after a bike struck a turning SUV near Rockerville.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 57 of U.S. Highway 16 for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling westbound when a 2020 Kia Sorento attempted to cross the westbound lane while turning eastbound onto U.S. 16. The Suzuki struck the rear taillight of the Kia, and the driver of the Suzuki became separated.

The driver of the Suzuki was wearing a helmet and sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of Kia was uninjured.

Two hurt after crashing on curve near Mt. Rushmore

KEYSTONE — Two people were hurt after failing to negotiate a curve near Mount Rushmore.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 33 of U.S. Highway 16A for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2021 Indian motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and entered the north ditch.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets, and both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

One injured in two-bike crash along Wyoming border

CHEYENNE CROSSING — One motorcyclist was injured after rear-ending another bike while riding in a group at the Wyoming border.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker one of U.S. Highway 85, roughly four miles east of Buckhorn, Wyoming, for a report of a two-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2016 Victory motorcycle and a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were traveling southbound as part of a group. When the group slowed down, the Victory rear-ended the Harley-Davidson.

The driver of the Victory, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Harley-Davidson, who was wearing a helmet, was uninjured.

Two hurt in crash on Wildlife Loop Road

CUSTER STATE PARK — Two people were hurt after crashing their motorcycle along Wildlife Loop Road.

Shortly after 5:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Custer County were called to mile marker four of Wildlife Loop Road, roughly 10 miles southeast of Custer, for a report of an injury crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

The driver and passenger were both wearing helmets. The driver received minor injuries while the passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hurt after leaving road near Keystone

KEYSTONE — Two people were hurt after their bike left the road near Keystone.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Pennington County were called to a stretch of Old Hill City Road, near Keystone, for a report of an injury crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2017 Indian motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and left the road.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries. The passenger, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Biker hurt after separating near Sturgis

STURGIS — One biker was injured after being separated from his bike to the west of Sturgis.

Shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, authorities in Meade County were called to mile marker 47 of U.S. Highway 14A, just outside of Sturgis, for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling westbound when the driver lost control and became separated.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Drug arrests up more than 50%

STURGIS — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting a significant increase in drug arrests during this year's Sturgis Rally.

Between 6 a.m. Aug. 5 and 6 a.m. Aug. 11, troopers have made 321 arrests for drug-related crimes related to the Sturgis Rally, including 188 misdemeanor-level offenses and 133 felony arrests. The arrests mark a 56.6% increase in drug arrests during the same timeframe at last year's rally.

The Sturgis Police Department, whose statistics are not factored in to the South Dakota Highway Patrol's official Rally Tally, reported in a Facebook post an increase of 14% drug-related arrests. City officers have made arrests for 67 misdemeanor-level drug offenses at 30 felony drug offenses, compared to 60 and 25, respectively, through Friday morning last year.

