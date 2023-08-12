Rally Tally Day 7: 2 killed, 8 injured across 9 Friday crashes near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — Two people were killed and eight more were injured across nine crashes reported in western South Dakota on Friday.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biker killed while avoiding deer on Norris Peak Road

NEMO — One man was killed after crashing his bike while attempting to avoid a deer strike in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, authorities in Pennington County were called to the intersection of Norris Peak Road and Bogus Jim Road, roughly seven miles southeast of Nemo, for a report of a single-bike crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2014 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on Norris Peak Road when a deer ran onto the pavement. The driver attempted to brake, but the brakes locked up, causing the bike to leave the roadway and the driver to become separated.

The driver, a 62-year-old male, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Motorcyclist killed after tipping bike in Spearfish Canyon

VICTORIA, S.D. — One man was killed after tipping his motorcycle in a ditch in the Spearfish Canyon.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 11 of U.S. Highway 14A, roughly three miles south of Bridal Veil Falls, for a report of a single-bike crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound on U.S. 14A when it left the roadway, entered the ditch and tipped over, separating the driver from the motorcycle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, a 73-year-old male, was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

South Dakota Gettin' hitched at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally A licensed marriage officiator helps dozens of Rally visitors get hitched every year with an intimate, personal touch

One hurt in three-bike, one-pickup crash near Sturgis

STURGIS — One person was hurt in a crash involving three bikes and one pickup near Sturgis.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Meade County were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 14A and Larkspur Road, roughly seven miles west of Sturgis, for a report of a four-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was slowing down for a vehicle attempting to turn left on Larkspur Road. A 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was unable to slow down and struck the 2015 Harley from behind, sending both bikes into the westbound lane.

A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was unable to avoid collision, flipped over the crashed motorcycles and struck a 2020 Ram 2500 pickup.

The driver of the 2010 Harley sustained minor injuries. All other parties involved in the crash were not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two bikers hurt in head-on crash near Keystone

KEYSTONE — Two people were hurt after two motorcycles crashed head-on near Keystone.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 55 of U.S. Highway 16A, near Keystone, for a report of a two-bike crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a westbound 1996 Harley-Davidson motorcycle collided near the centerline of the highway.

The driver of the 2018 Harley was not wearing a helmet and received minor injuries. The driver of the 1996 Harley was wearing a helmet and received serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist injured after striking tree near Keystone

KEYSTONE — One person was hurt after their motorcycle struck a tree near Keystone.

Shortly before 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 40 of U.S. Highway 16A, roughly one mile south of Keystone, for a report of a single-bike crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Biker hurt after tipping on curve near Sturgis

STURGIS — One person was hurt after tipping their bike on a curve near Sturgis.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Meade County were called to mile marker 11 of Vanocker Canyon Road, roughly five miles south of Sturgis, for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2021 Indian motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and tipped.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Motorcyclist injured after entering ditch near Wyoming Border

CHEYENNE CROSSING — One person was hurt after entering the ditch near the Wyoming border.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker three of U.S. Highway 85, roughly 10 miles southwest of Cheyenne Crossing, for a report of a one-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve, lost control and entered the south ditch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

Attendees to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wander Main St. as motorcyclists weave in between them. Caleb Barber

Biker hurt after entering ditch near Whitewood

WHITEWOOD — One person was hurt after entering the ditch near Whitewood.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Lawrence County were called to the intersection of Crook City Road and Blue Ridge Loop, roughly one mile south of Whitewood, for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle lost control and entered the ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Biker hurt after leaving roadway near Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — One person was hurt after their bike left the roadway near Castle Rock.

At approximately 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, authorities in Butte County were called to mile marker 47 of South Dakota Highway 79, roughly seven miles north of Castle Rock, for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2017 Indian motorcycle was northbound when it left the roadway and overturned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.