Rally Tally Day 1: 3 killed, multiple hurt as Sturgis rally kicks off

STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is officially underway, flooding the western South Dakota town of 7,100 with roughly a half-million bikers from across the country and even the world.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information of investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes leading up to the rally, as well as crashes through the first two days.

Virginia motorcyclist killed near Rapid City ahead of rally

RAPID CITY — A Virginia man was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash near Rapid City.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 54 of Interstate 90, roughly three miles west of Rapid City, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said 68-year-old Robert Balsley, of Chesterfield, Virginia, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle westbound on Interstate 90 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel, entered the median and became separated from his bike.

Balsley, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to Monument Health in Rapid City where he died from his injuries.

Biker dies days after crash on Wildlife Loop Road

CUSTER, S.D. — One man died Thursday as a result of injuries sustained from a single-vehicle crash near Custer three days earlier.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, authorities in Custer County were called to mile marker six of Wildlife Loop Road, roughly 14 miles southeast of Custer, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was traveling eastbound on Wildlife Loop Road when the driver failed to negotiate a right hand turn and became separated from his bike. Both the driver and motorcycle came to rest on the north side of the road.

The 65-year-old male driver, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was transported by LifeFlight to Monument Hospital in Rapid City. He died Thursday, Aug. 3.

Biker killed after entering ditch near Midland

MIDLAND, S.D. — One person was killed Friday after crashing into a ditch near Midland.

Shortly after noon on Friday, Aug. 4, authorities in Haakon County were killed to mile marker 163 of South Dakota Highway 34, roughly 23 miles northwest of Midland, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 64-year-old male was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson FLHRCI west on SD 34 when he lost control of the motorcycle, entered the ditch and became separated from his bike.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to a Pierre hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Motorcycles and visitors packed Main Street in Sturgis for the 75th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2015 when 739,000 people attended. Forum News Service file photo

Motorcyclist hurt in crash near Wyoming border

SPEARFISH, S.D. — One biker was hurt after attempting to avoid a crash along Interstate 90 near the South Dakota-Wyoming border.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker one of Interstate 90, roughly 12 miles west of Spearfish, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when a passenger car pulled in front of them to pass a semi. In attempting to avoid a collision, the motorcyclist locked up the brakes and lost control of the bike, tipping into the median.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple injured in three-vehicle crash near Kadoka

KADOKA, S.D. — An unspecified number of people were injured Saturday in a three-vehicle crash near Kadoka.

Shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, authorities in Jackson County were called to a stretch of South Dakota Highway 73, roughly half-a-mile north of Interstate 90 and seven miles west of Kadoka, for a report of a three-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2003 Ford Expedition was southbound on SD 73 and crossed the centerline, sideswiping a 1997 Dodge pickup and 2014 Ford Expedition.

Authorities said all occupants of each vehicle were wearing seatbelts and received minor injuries, but did not indicate how many people were involved.

Scenes from the Concrete Cowboys stunt show at the Pre-Sturgis Rally on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Mitchell, S.D. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Drug, DUI arrests up slightly through two days

Through the first two days of the Sturgis rally, more than 50 people have been arrested for driving under the influence or other drug-related crimes, a slight increase from last year’s rally through the same time frame.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol has made 25 arrests for driving under the influence, 20 for misdemeanor drug crimes and nine for felony drug crimes. Last year’s numbers through two days were 23, 17 and 8, respectively.

Authorities have also issued 167 citations thus far, down from 196 last year, and given 576 warnings to rally-goers.

No vehicles or cash have been seized as of Sunday morning.