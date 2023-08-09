Rally Tally Day 4: Bikers 'yell,' 'scream' at officers at crash scene

STURGIS, S.D. — At least eight people were hurt in seven separate crashes Tuesday in the Sturgis area and surrounding Black Hills National Forest.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff's Office offers sharp response to motorists after injury crash near Sturgis

STURGIS, S.D. — The Meade County Sheriff’s Office offered a sharp response to passersby who they claim accosted authorities while working an injury crash to the east of Sturgis.

On Tuesday evening., authorities in Meade County were called to the intersection of South Dakota Highways 79 and 34 for a report of an injury crash.

Though the sheriff’s office did not immediately return a phone call requesting more information, the agency said on social media that one person was seriously injured.

Following the crash, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook to address motorists who they claim were yelling at first responders.

“For those furious traffic was stopped, and you missed the opening songs of a band you have heard 25 times already, or we made you a little late to start your evening s’mores, we're not sorry,” the Facebook post said. “Even though someone was seriously injured and laying in the road, you chose to yell and scream at deputies because we were keeping you from your Doritos.”

The Sheriff’s Office said that the decision to block or outright close a road is based on the safety of first responders and passersby, and that authorities won’t hesitate to do so if necessary.

“Seriously, the decision to close a roadway is always made with the utmost of safety for all of those working a scene,” the post continued. “If we can safely move traffic through an area while emergency crews work to save lives, we will. If we can't, we will take the roadway and shut it down to ensure everyone's safety.”

The post finished by thanking good samaritans who stopped to assist the motorist and direct traffic until law enforcement and paramedics could arrive.

“To the old guy in the Dodge Caravan, who helped block the road, thank you! To the citizens who helped the injured rider and helped direct traffic, thank you!” the post concluded. “We love this county, and we love working here, but we will make sure everyone is safe!!”

The crash was not included in the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s official Rally Tally, as the Meade County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

A motorcyclist in a Storm Trooper uniform was spotted in the Black Hills in early July. The South Dakota Highway Patrol witnessed the Storm Trooper riding in Black Hills during this year's rally. Contributed / Alaina Winker-Lewis

Biker hurt after tipping in I-90 lane convergence

SPEARFISH, S.D. — One person was hurt after tipping their bike in a lane convergence on Interstate 90.

Shortly before 11:15 a.m., authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 17 of Interstate 90, roughly five miles east of Spearfish, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it entered the gore — where two lanes converge — of Exit 17 and tipped the motorcycle.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, received minor injuries.

Passenger injured after biker strikes debris in Black Hills

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — A passenger was injured after the driver of a motorcycle struck debris and crashed.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 74 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound when it struck debris on the roadway, left the road and tipped over.

The passenger sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver was uninjured. Both were wearing helmets.

Biker hurt after tipping near Nemo

NEMO, S.D. — One biker was injured after tipping his bike near Nemo.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities in Lawrence County were called to the intersection of Nemo Road and Erskine Gulch Road, roughly three miles south of Nemo, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and tipped.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained minor injuries.

A trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol observes traffic in the Black Hills during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Contributed / South Dakota Highway Patrol

Motorcyclist hurt after tipping along curve

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — One motorcyclist was injured after tipping along a curve in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 75 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 2021 Indian motorcycle was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate a curve, tipped and came to rest on the shoulder.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Two hurt while entering Interstate in Sturgis

STURGIS — A biker and a passenger were hurt after crashing on an Interstate 90 on-ramp in Sturgis.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities in Sturgis were called to an Interstate 90 on-ramp along Lazelle Street in Sturgis for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said that a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on the Exit 30 on-ramp when the driver lost control, entered the south ditch and crashed.

Neither driver nor the passenger of the motorcycle were wearing helmets, and both received minor injuries.

Motorcyclist hurt after losing control on curve near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. — One motorcyclist was hurt after crashing along a curve near Custer.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, authorities in Custer County were called to mile marker 28 of U.S. Highway 16, on Custer’s north end, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2000 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, received serious, non-life-threatening injuries.