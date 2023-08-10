Rally Tally Day 5: Head-on crash kills biker; 15-plus hurt elsewhere in Sturgis region

STURGIS, S.D. — One biker was killed in a head-on crash along I-90 and more than 15 others were hurt across nine other crashes on Wednesday.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

The information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Wednesday and 6 a.m. Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wrong-way biker killed after head-on crash with SUV

WHITEWOOD, S.D. — One motorcyclist was killed early Thursday morning following a head-on collision with an SUV.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 24 of Interstate 90, near the Whitewood exit, for a report of a head-on collision.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 when it struck a 2008 GMC Yukon head-on.

The 61-year-old male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a helmet.

No occupants of the GMC were injured.

Three hurt in three-bike crash near Pactola Reservoir

RAPID CITY — Three people were hurt as a result of a three-bike crash near Pactola Reservoir.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., authorities in Pennington County were called to the intersection of South Dakota Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385, roughly one-and-a-half miles north of Pactola Reservoir, for a report of a three-bike crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2023 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on U.S. 385 when the driver attempted to turn left onto State Highway 44. While making the turn, the 2023 motorcycle was struck by a 2011 and a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle that were traveling northbound.

The drivers of the Harley-Davidson and the 2011 Yamaha received serious, non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the 2013 Yamaha sustained minor injuries. All drivers were wearing helmets.

South Dakota Gettin' hitched at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally A licensed marriage officiator helps dozens of Rally visitors get hitched every year with an intimate, personal touch

Two hurt after debris strike in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — Two people were hurt after striking debris in Rapid City.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Rapid City were called to the intersection of Cheyenne Boulevard and Elk Vale Road, on the city’s northeast end, for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was making a left-hand turn onto Elk Vale Road when it hit a patch of debris and tipped over.

Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing helmets, and both sustained minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Antelope causes two-bike crash in Black Hills

CUSTER, S.D. — Multiple people were hurt after an antelope caused a two-bike crash in the Black Hills.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 47 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a two-bike crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and a 2016 Victory motorcycle were traveling southbound on State Highway 87 when an antelope ran into the roadway. The Victory bike was able to stop, but the Harley-Davidson was unable to avoid collision and struck the Victory from behind.

The passenger of the Victory motorcycle sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while all other occupants sustained minor injuries. Though authorities did not indicate how many people were involved, they confirmed all were wearing helmets.

A trooper with the South Dakota Highway Patrol observes traffic in the Black Hills during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. Contributed / South Dakota Highway Patrol

Two hurt after crashing on curve near Mt. Rushmore

KEYSTONE, S.D. — Two people were hurt after failing to negotiate a curve near Mount Rushmore.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Pennington County were called to mile marker 33 of U.S. Highway 16A for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2021 Indian motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and entered the north ditch.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets, and both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two hurt after crashing along curve in Black Hills

CUSTER, S.D. — Two people were hurt following a crash along a curve in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 75 of State Highway 87 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2012 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on U.S. 87 when it failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

The driver and passenger, who were both wearing helmets, received minor injuries.

Biker hurt after entering Interstate median near Tilford

TILFORD, S.D. — One person was hurt after their motorcycle entered the median on Interstate 90 near Tilford.

Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Meade County were called to mile marker 39 of Interstate 90, roughly one mile north of Tilford, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it crossed the fog line, entered the median and tipped.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attendees to the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally wander Main St. as motorcyclists weave in between them. Caleb Barber

One hurt in two-bike crash near Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. — One biker was hurt after a two-bike collision near Deadwood.

Shortly after 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Lawrence County were called to mile marker 30 of U.S. Highway 85, roughly one mile east of Deadwood, for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2002 and a 2015 Harley-Davidson motorcycle were traveling southbound on U.S. 85 when the bikes collided with each other and hit a guardrail.

The driver of the 2015 Harley-Davidson sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the 2002 Harley-Davidson was uninjured. Both were wearing helmets.

Two hurt after striking embankment on Old Hill City Road

KEYSTONE, S.D. — Two people were hurt along Old Hill City Road after striking an embankment and crashing.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Pennington County were called to a stretch of Old Hill City Road for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling westbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck an embankment, separating the driver and a passenger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both individuals were wearing helmets and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Biker hurt after leaving road near Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, S.D. — One person was hurt after leaving their motorcycle left the roadway near Cottonwood.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, authorities in Jackson County were called to mile marker 130 of U.S. Highway 14, roughly two miles east of Cottonwood, for a report of a single-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it failed to negotiate a curve and entered the south ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.