Final Rally Tally: Crashes up 30%, drug arrests up 60% at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. — The number of crashes and drug arrests involving troopers from the South Dakota Highway Patrol were up significantly during the 2023 Sturgis Rally.

Over the course of the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Highway Patrol releases daily information on crashes and crime in and around the city of Sturgis.

Known as the Rally Tally, the daily release includes information on investigations conducted only by the South Dakota Highway Patrol, and does not include statistics compiled by other organizations, including the Sturgis Police Department and various county sheriff's offices in the area.

This is the final Rally Tally for 2023. Crash information below includes details on crashes between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, followed by statistics released by authorities that span the rally's entire duration.

Motorist hurt after crashing along I-90 in Rapid City

RAPID CITY — One person was hurt after crashing into the ditch on Interstate 90 in Rapid City.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, authorities in Rapid City were called to mile marker 59 of Interstate 90, near the Lacrosse Street exit, for a report of a single-vehicle crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2022 Nissan Sinatra SR was traveling eastbound when it drove across all lanes of travel and crashed in the north ditch.

The driver received minor injuries. Seat belt use was not provided by authorities.

Two bikers injured after crashing into guardrail in Black Hills

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — One person was hurt after crashing their bike into a guardrail in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 74 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a one-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2018 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Neither the driver nor the passenger were wearing helmets, and both sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcyclist hurt after striking rock in Black Hills

BLACK HILLS NATIONAL FOREST — Two people were hurt after their motorcycle struck a rock in the Black Hills.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, authorities in the Black Hills were called to mile marker 57 of South Dakota Highway 87 for a report of a one-bike crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 1999 Ultra Acquisition Corp motorcycle was traveling northbound when it failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a rock.

The driver, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Bikers flow in a line from Bear Butte State Park on Aug. 6 at the start of the 2023 Medicine Wheel Ride aimed at drawing attention and funding to help missing and murdered indigenous women. Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch

Deer strike injures biker near Rapid City

RAPID CITY — One biker was hurt after striking a deer west of Rapid City.

Shortly after 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, authorities in Pennington County were called to the 10000 block of Nemo Road, roughly eight miles northwest of Rapid City, for a report of an injury crash. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2021 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it struck a deer.

The driver, who was wearing a helmet, sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Crashes up 30%, drug arrests up 60% at the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS — Crash numbers took a significant jump at this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a total of 127 non-injury, injury and fatal crash calls this year, a 29.5% increase compared to the 98 crash calls serviced during last year’s rally.

Crash numbers across each category were up, with troopers responding to five fatal crashes, 64 injury crashes and 58 non-injury crashes. Last year’s statistics were three, 50 and 54, respectively.

More than 40 fatalities and injuries were a result of single-vehicle crashes, with the winding roads and sharp curves of the Black Hills posing a difficult challenge to motorists on two-wheels.

In addition to the crash statistics, drug arrests jumped by roughly 60%, with the South Dakota Highway Patrol making more than 400 arrests for drugs this year compared to 250 last year. Of this year’s arrests, 246 were for misdemeanor-level offenses while 155 were for felony-level offenses.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol also made 120 DUI arrests, down from 148 last year, and issued 1,479 citations, a similar amount to the year before.