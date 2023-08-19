Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 killed after car derails train into grain elevator in Elkton

Authorities say that the crash caused the car to catch on fire, and that the train derailed and crashed into a grain elevator.

Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 12:58 PM

ELKTON, S.D. — Two people were killed Friday evening after their vehicle struck a train in Elkton, derailing it.

Shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, authorities in Brookings County were called to mile marker 125 of South Dakota Highway 13, in Elkton, for a report of a car-on-train crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2011 Kia Sorento was traveling southbound on S.D. 13 when, for an unknown reason, it crashed through the warning arm of a railroad crossing. The Kia struck a train that was moving along the tracks, causing it to derail and crash into a nearby grain elevator.

The Kia caught fire, and two occupants became trapped inside the vehicle. Both were killed, and authorities say it remains unclear which occupant was the driver. An age or sex was not provided by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Authorities say S.D. 13 was closed for multiple hours as law enforcement worked the scene of the crash, but Cornell Avenue in Elkton will remain closed for several days as train cars are removed from the area.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.

