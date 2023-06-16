Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
2 arrested after velociraptor statue stolen from downtown Sioux Falls

Police say that when detectives arrived at an apartment, the velociraptor statue was seen when the door was opened

Outside the Wells Fargo CineDome, on the Washington Pavilion's south side in downtown Sioux Falls, lie statues of dinosaurs. Sioux Falls police say the velociraptor statue, not pictured, was stolen on Thursday, June 15.
Hunter Dunteman
By Hunter Dunteman
Today at 12:56 PM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teens were arrested on suspicion of grand theft after police say they stole a velociraptor statue from outside the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, June 15, police were called to the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls after a security guard witnessed three individuals carrying one of the museum’s dinosaur statues toward Minnesota Avenue.

Sgt. Aaron Benson said the theft of the velociraptor statue, which is one of the smaller dinosaur statues on the pavilion’s south side, was caught on camera, and that responding officers were able to watch the suspects carry the statue to an apartment building near 11th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Later on Thursday, detectives showed up to the apartment building, and Benson said they were “pointed in the right direction.” After knocking on the door of one of the units, Benson said officers could see the statue inside the unit.

Authorities placed 18-year-old Anthony Barrera and 19-year-old Morningstar Stewart under arrest on one count of grand theft each. Benson declined to provide details on the third suspect, citing their status as a juvenile.

Barrera and Stewart were lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail. Neither has been given a court date, as of Friday morning.

A South Dakota native, Hunter joined Forum Communications as a reporter for the Mitchell (S.D.) Republic in June 2021 and now works as a digital reporter for Sioux Falls Live, with a primary focus on crime and Sioux Falls and government in Lincoln County.
