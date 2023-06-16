2 arrested after velociraptor statue stolen from downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Two teens were arrested on suspicion of grand theft after police say they stole a velociraptor statue from outside the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, June 15, police were called to the Washington Pavilion in downtown Sioux Falls after a security guard witnessed three individuals carrying one of the museum’s dinosaur statues toward Minnesota Avenue.

Sgt. Aaron Benson said the theft of the velociraptor statue, which is one of the smaller dinosaur statues on the pavilion’s south side, was caught on camera, and that responding officers were able to watch the suspects carry the statue to an apartment building near 11th Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Later on Thursday, detectives showed up to the apartment building, and Benson said they were “pointed in the right direction.” After knocking on the door of one of the units, Benson said officers could see the statue inside the unit.

Authorities placed 18-year-old Anthony Barrera and 19-year-old Morningstar Stewart under arrest on one count of grand theft each. Benson declined to provide details on the third suspect, citing their status as a juvenile.

Barrera and Stewart were lodged in the Minnehaha County Jail. Neither has been given a court date, as of Friday morning.