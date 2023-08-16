South Dakota universities look to strengthen enrollment through affordability, accessibility

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was produced by South Dakota News Watch, a non-profit journalism organization located online at sdnewswatch.org.

Out of the 8,264 South Dakota public high school graduates in 2022, 62% went on to higher education after graduation, according to the most recent State Report Card from the state’s Department of Education.

While cost remained a big factor in his decision, Brady Giles from Brandon decided a Big Ten school and the biomedical engineering program was worth attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“I was looking forward to a fresh start,” Giles said. “I think it was a good reset that I was able to go out and make new friends and still have those friends at home at the same time.

For others, staying in South Dakota for college was the prime option for higher education.

Canton native Izabel Kreger knew she wanted to stick close to her family and take advantage of the lower college expenses of South Dakota’s in-state tuition.

“Out-of-state tuition for most colleges is pretty crazy. And obviously, like everybody else, I’m trying to graduate with the most minimal debt possible,” Kreger said.

Kreger, a first-generation high school graduate and college student, is now three years into nursing school at the University of South Dakota.

With the number of college-aged students predicted to dwindle and as other states roll out more college affordability programs, some South Dakota colleges plan to bolster enrollment with creative recruitment tactics and another tuition freeze.

Although the fate of the upcoming semester’s enrollment numbers will not be finalized until September, some South Dakota universities are optimistic about welcoming an increase of students.

Greg Franz, associate vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Mount Marty University in Yankton, said August is too soon to predict fall enrollment because melt – the number of accepted students who confirm their enrollment but don’t show up – could cause a decrease.

“We’re obviously crossing our fingers, hoping that we can stave off melt this year. But our numbers do look strong compared to last year,” Franz said.

“At the moment, there are a lot of positive signs and indications, and we’re optimistic that we’re going to see another great year coming into the fall (2023) semester in South Dakota,” said Nathan Lukkes, the executive director and CEO of the South Dakota Board of Regents.

A string of enrollment declines at the regents’ universities began in 2018. By 2021, the six public schools had nearly 2,300 fewer total students enrolled, according to SDBOR data.

From 2010 to 2021, the country experienced a 15% decline in the number of undergraduates enrolled at a postsecondary institute, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

However, many South Dakota colleges secured a rise in enrollment numbers in 2022.

South Dakota’s four technical schools have seen total enrollment increase by 44.5% from the 2008-09 school year.

The Board of Regents had a slight increase of 0.7% from fall 2021 to fall 2022. First-year student numbers rose by 6.3% in fall 2022.

In the 2021-2022 school year, Mount Marty University welcomed its largest class yet and the highest number of overall students enrolled in 10 years. From 2020 to 2022, total fall enrollment counts increased by 8.1%.

Maintaining a rising stream of students may not be easy for South Dakota’s higher education institutes, though, as declining enrollment looks set to continue throughout the nation in the coming years.

“What’s unmistakable is that we’re heading towards what’s called an enrollment cliff,” Franz said.

Fewer children were born during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009, meaning the population of traditional college-aged children will decline in the next several years.

In comparison to 2012, regional four-year institutions are estimated to drop by more than 11% in enrollment numbers by 2029, according to a 2018 Hechinger report.

The class of 2027 had 10.2% fewer students enrolled in South Dakota public schools in fall 2022 than the class of 2026, according to enrollment data from the state’s Department of Education.

“The upside is it is going to turn around and come back up. But we know there’s roughly a 10-year period where there’s going to be a dropoff,” Lukkes said.

Affordability and accessibility efforts offer a potential solution to staving off enrollment drops at the state’s colleges.

The six regents schools froze tuition on their own in fiscal year 2022. The Legislature provided funding for another freeze in fiscal year 2023 and fiscal year 2024. A fiscal year begins in July and ends in June of the following year.

The South Dakota Board of Technical Education secured a tuition freeze for fiscal year 2023 and 2024 and, like the Board of Regents, hopes to maintain those tuition prices in fiscal year 2025. It oversees the state’s four technical schools in Rapid City, Mitchell, Watertown and Sioux Falls.

The average cost of in-state tuition and fees for undergraduates at South Dakota’s six public universities was $9,356 in fiscal year 2023, higher than Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska and North Dakota but lower than Iowa and Minnesota.

While the state’s tuition and fees rank third-highest in the seven-state region, South Dakota public universities had the second-cheapest total undergraduate costs behind Montana in fiscal year 2023.

Colleges across the state may also face heightened competition in enrolling non-resident students in the coming years as other states push out more affordability programs.

The University of Nebraska System launched a free tuition program in 2020 for full-time undergraduate students who are Nebraska residents and have a family income of $65,000 or less.

Total enrollment at the five campuses in the University of Nebraska system declined by roughly 4.3% from 2020 to 2022.

Starting in fall 2024, Minnesota will offer free tuition and fees at public institutions and tribal colleges in the state to residents whose families bring in less than $80,000 per year.

The Board of Regents could stem enrollment drops from out-of-state residents with their recent extension of the South Dakota Advantage Program.

Under this program, students from Colorado, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and Wyoming pay the same price for tuition as South Dakota residents. Starting this fall, Wisconsin and Illinois will join the list.

In 2022, the Illinois Board of Higher Education found that 47.6% of Illinois students attend college outside of the state.

Wisconsin and Illinois enrolled a combined total of 215,394 high school seniors in fall 2022. South Dakota public and non-public schools enrolled 10,144 seniors, according to enrollment data from the state’s Department of Education.