South Dakota grain trader wins case against state regulators

PIERRE, S.D. — A South Dakota grain dealer accused of violating state law won its case Wednesday in front of state regulators.

Months after Banghart Properties had been given a cease and desist order , the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously that the grain dealer did not exceed the $5 million limit for grain purchases on its license.

Banghart convinced the three-member PUC that because the ultimate destination for much of the commodities it purchased was outside of South Dakota, those transactions did not count against the $5 million limit.

“We don’t regulate interstate commerce,” Commissioner Gary Hanson said in his support for a motion to clear Banghart.

Banghart attorney Robert Conrad argued that much of what Banghart purchased from South Dakota farmers went out of state, such as sunflowers delivered to North Dakota and millet to Colorado.

PUC staff had asked for a $70,000 fine against Banghart and recommended its Class B license not be renewed. The PUC was to take up the license question Wednesday afternoon.

Banghart, based in Gettysburg, South Dakota, is owned by Janice Banghart. Among the grain traders with Banghart Properties is Banghart’s son, Jeremy Frost.

Frost has had his own regulatory issues with his Fearless Grain companies . Fearless Grain merged with Banghart Properties in 2021 .

Banghart does not have an elevator but typically picks up grain at the farm. It specifies that the title to the grain passes when the grain reaches its destination, not when Banghart takes delivery.

“That's a different business model than probably, maybe anybody else in the state is doing and so it's hard, maybe to make that work, but there's nothing in the law that prohibits making that work,” Nelson said.

Banghart probably wisely, from their perspective, has chosen to leave all of the risks of that grain ownership on the producer, right up till the time that it's dumped at the final destination and actually accepted.

“That's a different business model,” Nelson said. “But the producers have agreed to it and again, in a free enterprise system, you are free to make choices.”

Conrad pointed out that there have been no complaints from producers about not getting paid. He also said Banghart is licensed in North Dakota and Colorado, where the majority of its deals are completed.

While PUC staff said Banghart “far exceeded” the $5 million per year limit of its Class B license, Conrad argued that with those out-of-state transactions off the books, it was under the limit.

Conrad did admit to a late payment to a producer, but that it had come at the producer’s request for tax purposes. He said Banghart would no longer grant such requests if it delays payment past the 30 day deadline set by the state.

