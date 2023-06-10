'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15

SALEM — A new concrete facility is set to break ground for business in Salem, bringing with it better availability for the product with an added bonus to the city’s economic growth and workforce development.

Salem Ready-Mix will open in July on a five-acre plot of land within the city’s industrial park, adding 10 jobs to Salem’s workforce. The facility will provide ready-mix concrete for commercial and residential use with added plans to sell crushed aggregate in the future

Owner Jesse Koerner said the facility aims to fill in a gap in the availability of the cement and aggregate products between Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

“We saw a hole in the concrete map in the Salem area. We are excited to bring this service to the community,” Koerner said. “We hope to provide quality employment and more competitive pricing to future projects.”

Koerner also currently serves as vice president of Pro Contracting, in Mitchell, and added that he hopes to continue investing in the areas between Salem and Mitchell.

Salem Mayor Glenda Blindert said Salem is happy to have the cement facility opening in a town that has and will continue to grow.

“We are thrilled to welcome Salem Ready-Mix to the community. Our city is primed for growth,” she said. “The availability of ready-mix in town will be a huge plus as homes are built in our new housing development, roads and driveways are poured, and we continue to update our aging infrastructure.”

The industrial park consists of roughly 21 acres of ground, and the Salem Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) hopes to continue the momentum of land sales in the city in an effort to attract additional businesses.

“Any time we can bring people into Salem for work and increase our daytime population, our community benefits tremendously,” said Jeremy Grady, board president of the SEDC. “Our industrial park provides the community with a strong opportunity to attract industrial businesses, like Salem Ready-Mix, to town. These businesses will then support our service stations, grocery stores, school system and so much more.”

In a partnership between the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA), the City of Salem and the SEDC, Salem has continued to see increased visibility for business additions throughout the region.

“As SMGA’s west-most community, Salem has received unique interest from Mitchell and Sioux Falls companies and residents looking to expand and locate new facilities to the area,” said SMGA President Jesse Fonkert. “We are excited to see Salem moving forward with its first new industrial user in over five years.”

Salem Ready-Mix will host a groundbreaking ceremony for their new facility at 830 W. Corson Ave. on Thursday, June 15th at 5 p.m. All are invited to join.