Physical and emotional scars remain in Spencer 25 years after killer tornado

SPENCER, S.D. — That fateful May night just before sunset 25 years ago still conjures up fresh memories from Spencer’s longtime residents.

It was 8:44 p.m. on May 30 when a ferocious tornado ripped through the center of the small town nestled on the prairie of eastern South Dakota killing six residents and injuring 150.

For a state not known for such deadly tornadoes, it brought state, national and even international attention to the town of about 350 residents, according to 55-year-old Kevin Mentele, who serves as a trustee on the town’s council and has lived in the community about 50 miles west of Sioux Falls since he was nine years old.

Mentele was in nearby Colman with his family that night, celebrating his mother-in-law’s 50th birthday. His home escaped damage for the most part as it was on the northside of town where many buildlings were left standing.

The rest of the community was devastated, though, with about 150 buildings destroyed and 60 still standing afterward, said Town Council President Donna Ruden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentele and Ruden believe the death toll could have been much worse but many residents were out of town on a Saturday night.

Ruden, who has served as the town’s leader for about 20 years, was in Mitchell enjoying a dinner out while her husband and other town residents, including longtime citizen Chuck Fener, were fishing near Chamberlain.

The vivid details of the night, where they were and the devastation that night what they saw the following morning are still etched in their memories.

An aerial photo of Spencer taken in May 2018. Mitchell Republic

As the 25-year mark approached this week, Mentele was helping keep the city park clear of weeds. It’s one of many mostly vacant blocks in the town which has shrunk to 170 residents in the last census as many homes weren’t rebuilt.

Next to him in the park was a small monument that marks where the town’s three-story school once stood. It had been closed well before the tornado hit,

Mentele pointed out two trees that survived the twister next to the monument, among just a few that survived that night. After 25 years, many of the trees that were replanted are adding to the feeling of recovery in the town as they are now grown..

It was the loss of the six residents, who ranged in age from 68 to 93 years of age, that affected Mentele most as he knew most of them well.

He described how one resident died while she was trying to save her dog from the winds that were estimated at more than 200 mph.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mentele, who was 30 at the time, came home the next morning because the town was blocked off as rescue workers descended on the community to tend to the injured.

What he saw was devastation.

Besides the homes and trees, the community lost three churches.

Also lost was the innocence of some of the town’s youngest residents.

Mentele’s five-year-old son at the time was traumatized, he said.

“If he saw a puffy cloud in the sky when he was playing baseball we would have to take him home and put him in the basement,” he said.

His son was helped by a psychiatrist over about a six-month period and was able to move on with his life.

Damage from a tornado that hit Spencer, S.D., on may 30, 1998. Mitchell Republic

Today, he said his son has no fear of storms and even chases after some of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the tornado was devastating for many of the kids," he said.

Ruden was finally able to enter the town later that night after returning home from Mitchell and her husband from fishing.

She said they aren’t planning any events to mark the community’s worst day.

“We would all just as soon forget that night,” she said.

Her home had only window and siding damage.

She described how about 75% of the town was destroyed with only about the two blocks on the north end of the town escaping the devastation.

Fener, who also lives on the north edge of town, said his home, although it wasn’t declared unlivable like many others, was still “twisted’ in the storm.

Aerial footage of the damage caused by the May 30, 1998 tornado that struck Spencer. Mitchell Republic

Fener and Ruden said some of the doors and cupboards in their home still just don’t fit right.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 25 years since the tragedy, Ruden has tried as the president of the council, to keep the town together.

While the population has dropped in half over the 25 years, she said one new home was going up this week and another is being planned.

A small victory, but nonetheless, a step forward.

Ruden and Mentele are also proud of how the town lives on today with well-kept properties and lots throughout.

“We have recovered well," said Mentele. “It’s a really clean community.”

“We’re all doing well, holding our own,” added Ruden. “The residents are proud of their property. It really feels like it’s our town. If anything happens, everybody turns out to help.”

South Dakota's congressional delegation joined then Vice President Al Gore for a media briefing on June 3, 1998, in the aftermath of a devastating tornado in Spencer, S.D. From left are Sen. Tom Daschle, Rep. John Thune, Sen. Tim Johnson and Vice President Gore. Mitchell Republic

Looking back, Ruden and Mentele also have high praise for the help of former Gov. Bill Janklow, who set up a mobile home in the town for a week after racing to the scene from his Sioux Falls home just an hour after it hit

He stayed to guide the town through its worst days, Ruden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides calling up the National Guard, he had state prisoners help with the cleanup.

The longtime governor also was able to nail down a disaster declaration to help the town recover and the town, just days after the tornado, even had a visit from then Vice President Al Gore who brought with him more financial aid, as well as emotional support.

“I don’t think the town would be where it is today without Janklow,” Ruden said emphatically.

As far as the weather since the fateful day, Ruden said they really haven’t had any severe storms.

“I hope we never see another one,” she said.

Former FEMA Regional Director Rick Weiland reads a monument recognizing those who died in the Spencer tornado on May 30, 1998. Weiland visited Spencer in June, 2016, as part of a tour in support of the Hillary Clinton campaign for president. Mitchell Republic

Although few reminders remain of the deadly tornado, Mentele said he knows of farmers who still find clothing and metal in their nearby fields.

“I’ve heard there were even items found in Worthington,” he said of the community about 120 miles away in southwest Minnesota.

While the town would rather forget the day there’s one lasting reminder. It’s a modest granite monument that sits in front of the town’s post office.

ADVERTISEMENT

It lists the names of the six victims, Bev Bintliff, Irene Yost, Elizabeth “Betty” Burnham, Gloria Satterlee, Ronald Selken and Mildred Pugh.

Below their names are the words: Life is a gift, and gifts are never to be taken for granted. Life is God’s gift to us.”

Thus, life goes on Spencer.

