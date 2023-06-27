Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
McCook County joins Sioux Metro Growth Alliance

SMGA officials say McCook County is in a unique position to grow, and that the partnership can further collaboration toward future development.

McCook Courthouse 2.JPG
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 3:00 PM

SALEM, S.D. — McCook County is joining the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance (SMGA) in a move officials say will further spur economic growth.

The McCook County Commission voted this month to formally join the non-profit economic development association, becoming the third county to join the alliance behind Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

The membership, which took immediate effect, comes with the hope that the county can continue taking a proactive approach toward economic development through cooperation regarding long-term strategic planning for unincorporated lands.

7-11-22SalemArmory-7.jpg
Local
'Primed for growth': Salem cement facility to break ground June 15
City leaders say the facility, which is expected to bring 10 jobs to Salem's workforce, is a sign of added momentum to the city's growth.
June 10, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

SMGA officials say McCook County is in a unique position to grow, and that the partnership can further collaboration toward that development.

“We are excited to have McCook County join us as an official member,” said SMGA President Jesse Fonkert. “McCook County has a unique growth potential that we are looking forward to advancing in the future. The county’s new membership status will allow us to collaborate with countywide leaders and landowners to act on development prospects and pursue other opportunities upon their direction.”

The City of Salem is already a member of the SMGA. McCook County Commissioner Chuck Mehlbrech hopes the county’s membership will encourage Bridgewater, Canistota, Montrose and Spencer and other area municipalities to consider joining.

“Our new partnership with SMGA will allow McCook County to utilize the expertise and resources that are available,” said Mehlbrech, who was appointed to serve as the county’s representative to the SMGA. “We are hoping that this partnership will encourage other communities to consider joining SMGA as members.”

McCook County is joining the SMGA’s ranks alongside 16 other communities in the Sioux Falls metropolitan area that are working to provide “rewarding” places to live and work.

By Mitchell Republic
