Scavenger's Journey in South Dakota to take shoppers on rummage sale road trip

Shoppers who like rummage sales and enjoy a South Dakota road trip will have a chance to indulge in both later this week.

The 2023 Scavenger’s Journey, a 20-community combined rummage sale, flea market and road trip will be held Friday through Sunday, June 23-25, taking treasure hunters along hundreds of miles through the Interstate 90 corridor and beyond in search of garage sale style bargains.

“Every town has multiple rummage sales, thrift stores, antique shops and flea markets,” said Elaine Titze, president of the committee that sets up the event every year. “If you’re wanting to go shopping and see what kind of treasure you might find, you might find it if you get to the right spot.”

The event ranges from as far east as Mount Vernon and west to Wall and as far south as Wagner and Lake Andes. It features dozens of vendors who will be offering their items at individual garage and rummage sales, as well as craft and thrift stores. Shoppers can purchase a guide that lists vendors and their sale times at locations within the participating communities or on the organization website.

Once the guidebook is in hand, interested shoppers can head out on the road at their own pace, visit the various communities and take in the South Dakota countryside as they drive. It’s a great chance for people to head out on the open road for a day or two while keeping an eye out for unique merchandise while also meeting new people, Titze said.

“There are going to be over 100 rummage sales across the whole thing. If they enjoy shopping for basically anything, there’s something for everybody,” Titze said.

The Scavenger’s Journey is patterned after similar events in other states, and it has grown as the years have passed and participation has increased. In the first few years of the event, it was possible for curious shoppers to visit every vendor in a single day. That would be very difficult to do with as many vendors as the event currently has, but with three days to explore, people should be able to at least visit most of the vendors that interest them.

“When we were smaller, people could hit most of them in one day, but not so much anymore,” Titze said. “You’ll need a couple of days if you want to do all of them. Just pick your area.”

Vendor times of operation are listed in the guidebook, along with their locations.

Though generally modeled after similar events in other states, the Scavenger’s Journey originated with a smaller event at the Old West Trading Post in Chamberlain. Since then, the committee that sets up the event has registered as a non-profit organization with an eye toward promoting communities along Interstate 90 that may not necessarily get the attention of travelers like bigger cities such as Sioux Falls and Rapid City do. The group also gives out scholarships and hosts a Flip Contest, where shoppers compete for prize money by repurposing or refurbishing items purchased on the trail.

Visitors from throughout the region and beyond converge on the shopping trail every year, exposing local businesses and communities to new customers, who in turn pass the experience on to their friends and fellow travelers. The committee sells between 400 to 500 guide books a year, but Titze suspects far more than that take part.

“People go to Sioux Falls, they go to Rapid City to visit, and we’re just kind of a drive-by zone. Every other little town down here, they aren’t going to stop unless they know about something. That’s our goal,” Titze said. “And you meet interesting people, that’s part of it, too.”

There is plenty of good shopping and interesting people along the Scavenger’s Journey trail, and Titze said she’s hoping to draw another good group of shoppers ready to hit the road in search of merchandise and adventure. Titze will be working at Creative Blessings, her store in Plankinton that is taking part in the event. She expects to meet more than a few of those travelers over the course of the weekend.

Whether it’s spending time exploring some of central South Dakota’s smaller towns, finding garage sale treasures or simply mingling with and meeting new people, she’s quite sure everyone will find something that meets their interest.

In the end, it’s a fun time with something for everyone, she said.

“If it’s not fun, you shouldn’t be doing it,” Titze said.

Communities taking part in the event this year include Mount Vernon, Plankinton, Stickney, White Lake, Kimball, Platte, Geddes, Wagner, Lake Andes, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Presho, Gregory, Midland, Belvidere, Kadoka, Philip and Wall.

More information can be found at https://www.scavengersjourney.com/