PODCAST: New fire chief, MTC groundbreaking, Corn Palace Relays and more | April 21, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
April 21, 2023 at 4:07 PM
Included in this episode...
4-19-23DanPollreisz-1.jpg
Members Only
Local
After 28 years as a firefighter, Dan Pollreisz committed to 'quality leadership' as Mitchell fire chief
“When I went on my first fire, it flipped a switch. It was awesome, and I knew I wanted to be a firefighter," said Dan Pollreisz, Mitchell's new fire chief.
April 21, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
041923.N.DR.MTCGROUNDBREAK4.JPG
Local
Mitchell Technical College breaks ground on $10M Ag Power Diesel program building
New facility will bring all school programs to one campus, allow for program expansion
April 18, 2023 04:37 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
DSC_4985.JPG
South Dakota
State board votes to implement controversial civics standards in South Dakota
Following the April 17 meeting in Pierre, state leaders will be challenged in implementing the changes while winning back over several of South Dakota's largest education groups.
April 17, 2023 03:12 PM
 · 
By  Jason Harward
112521.N.DR.LOCALHOLIDAYSHOPPING2
Local
City official says switching to diagonal parking on Mitchell's Main Street could add over 70 spots
The city would be forced to close off Main Street for potentially a whole day or longer to remove snow if diagonal parking were implemented, which sparked a shocking reaction for Councilman Dan Allen
April 17, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Dave Tronnes.jpeg
Prep
Mitchell's Dave and Maxine Tronnes inducted in inaugural SDAHA Hockey Hall of Fame class
“It was tremendous. It was awe-inspiring,” Dave Tronnes said of being inducted. “For Maxine and I to be a part of the inaugural class of the hockey hall of fame is such an honor.”
April 18, 2023 05:30 PM
 · 
By  Zech Lambert
041723 CP Relays Denaesia Aldridge.JPG
Prep
Denaesia Aldridge, Treyson Schulz triple jump crowns highlight Kernels efforts at Corn Palace Relays
Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Ethan/Parkston also had event winners in the 10-team event
April 17, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
NELSON1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Longtime neurologist opens Mitchell clinic after brief hiatus, providing research-backed migraine treatments
When Dr. Carol Nelson was researching neuroscience over a decade ago, she crossed paths with Mitchell eye doctor Jeff Krall, who was researching neurolense glasses. Now, her clinic is below Krall's.
April 21, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
IMG_20230420_164832446.jpg
Members Only
Local
Chamberlain breaks ground on airport terminal, named after longtime city engineer Greg Powell
It's the first step in a multi-step project to improve the airport, and attract lucrative pheasant hunting traffic to the region.
April 21, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch

The Mitchell Republic Minute for April 21, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Landon Dierks
By Landon Dierks
Dierks covers prep and collegiate athletics across the Mitchell Republic's coverage region area, focusing on Mitchell High School football and boys basketball and area high school football, volleyball and basketball, as well as Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball. He was also the lead on the Mitchell Republic Gridiron Spotlight, producing video and providing live play-by-play for the traveling weekly prep football broadcast during its first season in the fall of 2021. Dierks is a Mitchell native who graduated from South Dakota State University with his bachelor's degree in journalism in May 2020. He joined the Mitchell Republic sports staff in August 2021. He can be reached at ldierks@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Twitter at @LDierksy.
