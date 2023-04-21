PODCAST: New fire chief, MTC groundbreaking, Corn Palace Relays and more | April 21, 2023
The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.
After 28 years as a firefighter, Dan Pollreisz committed to 'quality leadership' as Mitchell fire chief
“When I went on my first fire, it flipped a switch. It was awesome, and I knew I wanted to be a firefighter," said Dan Pollreisz, Mitchell's new fire chief.
New facility will bring all school programs to one campus, allow for program expansion
Following the April 17 meeting in Pierre, state leaders will be challenged in implementing the changes while winning back over several of South Dakota's largest education groups.
The city would be forced to close off Main Street for potentially a whole day or longer to remove snow if diagonal parking were implemented, which sparked a shocking reaction for Councilman Dan Allen
“It was tremendous. It was awe-inspiring,” Dave Tronnes said of being inducted. “For Maxine and I to be a part of the inaugural class of the hockey hall of fame is such an honor.”
Denaesia Aldridge, Treyson Schulz triple jump crowns highlight Kernels efforts at Corn Palace Relays
Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Ethan/Parkston also had event winners in the 10-team event
Longtime neurologist opens Mitchell clinic after brief hiatus, providing research-backed migraine treatments
When Dr. Carol Nelson was researching neuroscience over a decade ago, she crossed paths with Mitchell eye doctor Jeff Krall, who was researching neurolense glasses. Now, her clinic is below Krall's.
It's the first step in a multi-step project to improve the airport, and attract lucrative pheasant hunting traffic to the region.
The Mitchell Republic Minute for April 21, 2023.
Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.
The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.
Check out our
previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute
.
ADVERTISEMENT