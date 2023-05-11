99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

PODCAST: Gun range debate, abortion medication, hammer theft and more | May 10, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
May 11, 2023 at 2:14 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for May 10, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
Police lights.
News
DCI, Charles Mix officials investigating deaths in Pickstown
May 17, 2023 03:55 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
2222824+fire.jpg
News
Lake Norden fire hall destroyed in devastating blaze, ongoing state investigation rules out foul play
May 17, 2023 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
embe-mitchell-preschool-4.jpg
Local
Childcare Center at EmBe of Mitchell to close June 30
May 17, 2023 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher