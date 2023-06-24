Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, June 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
News

PHOTOS: Pierre's Duane Hjelm wins 2023 National Walleye Tour

Hjelm hauled in a 27 pound bag of fish after two days on the water

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-19.jpg
Valerie Hjelm (left) embraces her husband Duane (right) after winning the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic
Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Today at 10:03 PM

PICKSTOWN — Scenes from the second day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.

6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-1.jpg
1/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-2.jpg
2/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-3.jpg
3/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-4.jpg
4/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-5.jpg
5/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-6.jpg
6/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-7.jpg
7/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-8.jpg
8/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-9.jpg
9/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-10.jpg
10/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-11.jpg
11/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-12.jpg
12/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-13.jpg
13/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-14.jpg
14/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-15.jpg
15/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-16.jpg
16/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-17.jpg
17/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-18.jpg
18/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-19.jpg
19/21: Valerie Hjelm (left) embraces her husband Duane (right) after winning the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-20.jpg
20/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-21.jpg
21/21: Scenes from the final day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.

Adam Thury
By Adam Thury
Adam Thury joined the Mitchell Republic in March of 2022. He was born and raised in Mitchell, S.D., and graduated from Mitchell High School in 2015. He always had an eye for photography but started honing his skills mid-2014. He has worked on growing his knowledge of photography by shooting for local events. He can be reached at athury@mitchellrepublic.com and found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/adamthury.
What To Read Next
Davison County Fairgrounds
Local
Davison County looks at new building to house GFP operations, reverse money drain at fairgrounds
June 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
6-23-23NationalWalleyeTour-2.jpg
Local
South Dakota's Duane Hjelm claims Pickstown National Walleye Tour championship in dramatic finish
June 23, 2023 06:04 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
071821.Rodeo90.JPG
Members Only
Local
Horsemen's Sports sets August date for Mitchell rodeo, lists property for sale at $1.5M
June 23, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062423.N.DR.NOEM.jfif
South Dakota
Noem announces launch of ‘Freedom Works Here’ nationwide ad campaign
June 23, 2023 02:40 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
September 18, 2020 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Kris Hauge
6-22-23AndersEnga-1.jpg
Members Only
Community
Mitchell’s Enga looks to lead after acceptance to United States Air Force Academy
June 23, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
062223.Kimball/White Lake Amateur.M Price.JPG
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup for June 22: Offensive flurry carries KWL past Colome
June 23, 2023 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic