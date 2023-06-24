Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Valerie Hjelm (left) embraces her husband Duane (right) after winning the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.

Valerie Hjelm (left) embraces her husband Duane (right) after winning the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.

PICKSTOWN — Scenes from the second day of the National Walleye Tour on Friday, June 23, 2023, in Pickstown.

PHOTOS: Pierre's Duane Hjelm wins 2023 National Walleye Tour Hjelm hauled in a 27 pound bag of fish after two days on the water

