Onida ethanol plant explodes

The Ringneck Energy Ethanol Plant in Onida exploded Sunday afternoon.

Fire Chief Caleb Shepherd told the Mitchell Republic the plant sustained major structural damage. None of the six employees who were working at the plant at the time were injured.

The Sully County Sheriff's Office secured the scene late Sunday afternoon, Shepherd said. The scene will remain secured until the South Dakota Fire Marshal's Office investigators arrive.

Twitter user Jeremey Frost posted a video showing flames rising from the plant, located on 186th St. in Onida, at 1:09 p.m.

Stay tuned as this story unfolds.

ADVERTISEMENT