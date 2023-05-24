One killed, one injured in Hutchinson County crash

MENNO, S.D. — One person died Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash east of Menno.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates a 2008 Chevrolet Express was traveling south on U.S. Highway 81. A 2022 Lincoln UT was traveling east on U.S. Highway 18. The Lincoln did not come to a complete stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection. The Chevrolet collided with the Lincoln, and both vehicles entered the ditch.

The 92-year-old male driver of the Lincoln was pronounced deceased.

The 60-year-old male driver of the Chevrolet sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and U.S. Highway 18, approximately eight miles east of Menno.

The names of the persons involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.