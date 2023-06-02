One killed, one injured in crash near Letcher

LETCHER, S.D. — One person died Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash east of Letcher.

The crash occurred at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 near the corner of 241st Street and 406th Avenue, about 2 miles east of Letcher.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was driving westbound on 241st Street. A 2005 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a flatbed trailer was driving eastbound on 241st Street. The Sonata crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.

The 46-year-old male driver of the Hyundai Sonata died at the scene of the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The 19-year-old driver of the semi-truck sustained serious non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.