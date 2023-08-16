One killed in Tuesday collision near Reliance

RELIANCE, S.D.- One person died Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash six miles west of Reliance.

Information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates a 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer blew a tire while traveling in the driving lane. The semi driver was then slowing down to pull over onto the shoulder. A 2021 Toyota Highlander was also in the driving lane. The Toyota Highlander ran into the trailer of the semi.

The 70-year-old male driver of the 2021 Toyota Highlander sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver of the 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

The collision occurred at about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near mile marker 242.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.