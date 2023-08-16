Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

One killed in Tuesday collision near Reliance

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating crash

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:00 PM

RELIANCE, S.D.- One person died Tuesday evening in a two-vehicle crash six miles west of Reliance.

Information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates a 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer blew a tire while traveling in the driving lane. The semi driver was then slowing down to pull over onto the shoulder. A 2021 Toyota Highlander was also in the driving lane. The Toyota Highlander ran into the trailer of the semi.

The 70-year-old male driver of the 2021 Toyota Highlander sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 48-year-old male driver of the 2019 Kenworth semi-tractor-trailer was not injured.

Both drivers were wearing a seatbelt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The collision occurred at about 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near mile marker 242.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Fortin-Mug-Web.jpg
South Dakota
Minn. woman defrauds 25 victims, 26 banks of $460K in 7 Midwest states
2h ago
 · 
By  Hunter Dunteman
Full length side view of female nurse pushing senior man on wheelchair at hospital corridor
News
Six South Dakota nursing homes are among nation’s worst-rated
21h ago
 · 
By  Makenzie Huber / South Dakota Searchlight
IMG_9853.JPG
South Dakota
Farm bill is a hot topic at Dakotafest
22h ago
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
IMG_20230809_104556886_HDR.jpg
Community
Every Acre Counts program seeks stronger soil health for better crop yields, Lake Mitchell watershed
5d ago
 · 
By  Kai Englisch
082721.Kernels99.JPG
Prep
Mitchell High School activities introduce digital ticketing option for 2023-24 home events
5d ago
 · 
By  Landon Dierks
8-11-23Bellator298StorleyvsWard-204.jpg
Sports
Logan Storley dominates at Bellator 298, knocks out Brennan Ward in second round
4d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
081023 Tabor LN Chase Kortan2.JPG
Sports
Tabor juggles pitchers perfectly, holds off Lakers for Class B amateur semifinal berth
5d ago
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler