News

One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash from July 14

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 11:43 AM

EPIPHANY, S.D. — One person has died after a one-vehicle ATV accident on Friday, July 14 in rural Hanson County.

The person’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler was traveling eastbound on 244th Street just west of 429th Avenue about one mile east of Epiphany. The ATV was on the north side of the road and gradually entered the south ditch coming to rest in a cornfield.

For an undetermined reason, the 57-year-old male driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

He was airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls with life threatening injuries. He died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, July 18. He was not wearing a helmet.

Epiphany is located about 30 miles northeast of Mitchell. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
