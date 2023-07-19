One killed in single-vehicle ATV crash in Hanson County

EPIPHANY, S.D. — One person has died after a one-vehicle ATV accident on Friday, July 14 in rural Hanson County.

The person’s name has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2018 Yamaha YFM700FWAD four-wheeler was traveling eastbound on 244th Street just west of 429th Avenue about one mile east of Epiphany. The ATV was on the north side of the road and gradually entered the south ditch coming to rest in a cornfield.

For an undetermined reason, the 57-year-old male driver came off the ATV before it went into the ditch.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:20 a.m. on Friday, July 14.

He was airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls with life threatening injuries. He died as a result of his injuries on Tuesday, July 18. He was not wearing a helmet.

Epiphany is located about 30 miles northeast of Mitchell. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.