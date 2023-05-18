99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
One killed in Miner County crash

Incident remains under investigation by South Dakota Highway Patrol

By Mitchell Republic
May 18, 2023 at 4:36 PM

EPIPHANY, S.D. — One person died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash north of Epiphany.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 GMC Yukon XL was southbound on South Dakota Highway 25. A Dixon zero-turn lawn mower was also southbound on Highway 25 in the lane of travel. The Yukon rear-ended the lawnmower in the lane of travel.

The 66-year-old male driver of the lawnmower was pronounced dead at the scene. The 37-year-old driver of the Yukon was wearing her seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 two miles north of Epiphany near mile marker 73.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

