One killed in field sprayer collision in Marshall County

LANGFORD, S.D. — One person died Friday afternoon, July 14 in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Langford.

Preliminary crash information indicates Anna Huggett, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was operating a John Deere field sprayer when the boom of the sprayer came in contact with a parked semi-truck and trailer parked on 420th Avenue, a minimum maintenance road, near 119th Street.

Michael Patton, who was driving a 2017 Freightliner Cacadia, was standing next to the trailer of the semi. The sprayer boom of the John Deere field sprayer struck the parked semi-trailer and then struck Patton.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:59 p.m. Friday.

Michael Patton, age 45, of Andover, was pronounced deceased while enroute to the hospital. Huggett, age 21, the operator of the field sprayer, was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.