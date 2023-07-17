6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News

One killed in field sprayer collision in Marshall County

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating the incident

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 4:03 PM

LANGFORD, S.D. — One person died Friday afternoon, July 14 in a two-vehicle crash five miles northeast of Langford.

Preliminary crash information indicates Anna Huggett, of Long Prairie, Minnesota, was operating a John Deere field sprayer when the boom of the sprayer came in contact with a parked semi-truck and trailer parked on 420th Avenue, a minimum maintenance road, near 119th Street.

Michael Patton, who was driving a 2017 Freightliner Cacadia, was standing next to the trailer of the semi. The sprayer boom of the John Deere field sprayer struck the parked semi-trailer and then struck Patton.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:59 p.m. Friday.

Michael Patton, age 45, of Andover, was pronounced deceased while enroute to the hospital. Huggett, age 21, the operator of the field sprayer, was not injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
