News

One killed in collision at intersection of Highway 50 and Highway 46

South Dakota Highway Patrol investigating crash near Wagner

By Mitchell Republic
Today at 1:30 PM

WAGNER, S.D. — One person died Tuesday night in a car versus semi collision two miles west of Wagner.

The names of the persons involved have not been released pending notification of family members.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling south on South Dakota Highway 50. At the intersection with South Dakota Highway 46, the Grand Caravan stopped at the stop sign. A 2019 Peterbilt semi tractor trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 46 and did not have a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 50.

As the semi was traveling through the intersection the Grand Caravan pulled out in front of the semi. The semi struck the Grand Caravan, sending it into the north ditch. The driver of the Caravan was ejected from the vehicle.

The collision occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, about two miles west of Wagner.

The 68-year-old male driver of the Grand Caravan was taken by ambulance to the Wagner Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 47-year-old male driver of the semi was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The Highway Patrol is an agency of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

By Mitchell Republic
