Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News

Officer bravery, Noem criticism, life sentence and more | July 27, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

Mitchell Republic Minute.jpg
The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 8:15 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for July 27, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a digital reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts.
What To Read Next
Jessica Castleberry
Breaking News
South Dakota
State to pursue court action if Senator Castleberry doesn't repay $603K in COVID stimulus
5h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
1846239+070715.N.DR_.WESTENDBRIDGE.jpg
Local
City receives $253K grant to fund west end bridge improvements, while decaying canal bridge remains in limbo
6h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
7h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
NoemPress-1024x683.jpg
South Dakota
Gov. Kristi Noem claims of transparency called into question
7h ago
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch / South Dakota News Watch
062923 Plank WS Thomas Stange.JPG
Sports
Plankinton stymies Chamberlain, advances to state amateur tournament
23h ago
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic
022222.S.DR.MVP-MCMBOYS8.jpg
Prep
New SDHSAA rules to govern fan ejections, fines for schools lacking coach training
1d ago
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge