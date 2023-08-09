No moratorium passed on solar farms in McCook County, clearing way for large project to try again

SALEM, S.D. — Plans for the first major solar farm in southeastern South Dakota can continue after the McCook County Commission voted 3-2 against a temporary moratorium on issuing solar farm conditional use permits.

Mark Dick, the chairman of the McCook County Commission, said his primary reason for voting against a moratorium was that he wanted the county to retain control of input on the project, and avoid ending up in court.

“I wanted to keep the county out of legal action,” Dick said. “My feeling is that through a conditional-use permit, we can regulate what we want to.”

Around 25 residents gathered into the basement of the McCook County Courthouse on Tuesday, Aug. 8, to voice their opposition to a solar farm proposed by Grant Solar. If built, the land would become a field of large panels that converts the sun’s rays into clean energy — powering about 12,500 homes, at 99 megawatts of output. It remains uncertain where that energy will be sent.

The decision not to issue a moratorium on applications leaves the door open for Grant Solar to re-apply for a permit after being shot down in February.

Since February, McCook County and its residents have been in limbo of sorts, as they’ve waited for Grant Solar’s next application without any change to county rules.

At the heart of the issue for many is a 750-acre tract of land located along State Highway 42 on which Grant Solar planned to build the solar farm in their February application. Currently, much of it is owned and in use by farmers.

Solar farms have been widely touted as a source of renewable energy. But the large area of land is a high-yield area for crop growing, which many say would represent a significant amount of crop production loss.

“Why should we be taking agricultural land out of production? That agricultural land is still supporting our county. There’s farmers buying chemicals and fertilizer and all that leads to business right here in our county,” said Corwyn Lepp, who lives east of the proposed site with his wife. “There are better places for solar farms. Don’t think that this is going to bring some windfall of money to the county.”

Dick's decision represented his concerns that lawsuits could hit the county, citing ones filed by Summit Carbon, the company behind a controversial carbon capture pipeline in the eastern part of the state.

Accountability to depend on county conditions on solar farm operation

County oversight of any potential solar farm will now hinge on conditions the county attaches to the building permit. If the solar farm is to be built, it will have to receive a conditional use permit, a special type of building permit that allows the county to set out rules a building must follow. Conditional use permits are needed for structures used for purposes other than the stipulated ones of the zoning district they are to be built in — in this case, the commercial solar farm will be in an area zoned for agriculture.

However, County Commissioner Dean Koch expressed concerns that enforcement of those conditions by the county will be a challenge. He cited the fact that the facility will generate 99-watts, just under the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission's 100-watt minimum required for its oversight. That means the job of making sure the solar farm operates inside the lines of the conditional use permit will fall on the shoulders of the county.

“We've just never dealt with this. Someone has to enforce the conditional uses. You can tell them that they can't do something, but if they do it and we don't know they're doing it — what then? Will we be checking up on them every week? Every month? Every year? ” Koch said.

On Feb. 28, Grant Solar representatives backed down from a conditional use permit. A group of spokespeople from the company huddled together before announcing they were pulling their application, after some 50 landowners showed up to voice transparency issues and property value concerns.

Since then, local residents haven't been impressed with engagement efforts from the companies behind the proposed project.

“They never answer a direct question with a direct answer,” said Steve Richarz, a farmer who said he lives 400 yards away from project land. “At every meeting we’ve had, there’s a different set of people.”

Representatives on behalf of Grant Solar and National Grid Renewables — working together on the project — did not respond to individual public testimonies, instead offering a general statement at the end of the public comment period.

“We don’t have comments prepared at this time,” said Bailey Peterson-Webster, the senior community outreach specialist at National Grid Renewables. “We wanted to come here to hear what the concerns are."

She said project planners will prepare a presentation to answer questions at a future permit hearing, at which subject matter experts would be present.