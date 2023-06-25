No injuries reported in Saturday evening house fire

MITCHELL — Fire departments from around the area converged in Mitchell Saturday night, June 24, to extinguish a house fire that broke out at 1001 W. 4th Avenue.

The Mitchell Fire Division responded to the fire at about 7:25 p.m. after an individual called 911 and reported that a fire was visible on their home security system, though nobody was home at the time. The Mitchell Fire Division was the first to arrive and reported heavy fire coming from the rear of the home, according to a release issued by Shannon Sandoval, fire marshal for the Mitchell Fire Division.

A second alarm was called, and crews utilized an offensive strategy to attack the fire, according to the release. The tactic allows firefighters to enter the home and attempt to locate the source of the fire and extinguish it as quickly as possible.

The department then called a third alarm, to which fire departments from Mount Vernon, Ethan, Alexandria, Letcher and Rosedale all responded. Also responding to the fire were the Salvation Army, Northwestern Energy, Mitchell Water and the Mitchell Traffic Division.

“We want to thank all the responding agencies. Without their quick action, it is very likely the home would have been a total loss,” Sandoval said in the statement.

Sandoval said the fire appears to have originated in a three-seasons room and then extended into the home. The room was destroyed, but Zach Dalrymple, captain of the Mitchell Fire Division, reported that the fire was knocked down at about 8:17 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.