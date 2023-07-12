Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
News

No formal charges yet against Mitchell baseball players as AG acknowledges investigation

Allegations and evidence under further review

3550309+police.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 8:32 AM

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley issued the following statement Wednesday morning regarding the investigation into allegations involving the Mitchell American Legion Baseball Program.

“Based upon the serious nature of the allegations that have been received and the public nature of the investigation, I am confirming that the State Division of Criminal Investigation and assisting agencies are engaged in an ongoing investigation of complaints surrounding the Mitchell American Legion baseball program," Jackley said in a statement.

"As with all criminal complaints they are being taken seriously. The subjects of the investigation have had no formal charges filed against them at this time and are presumed innocent.  The alleged victims and the subjects of the investigation deserve a complete and thorough investigation. Prosecuting authorities, including Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel, are doing a further review of the allegations and evidence," he said.

"It is my hope that this work by law enforcement does not unnecessarily interfere with the opportunity for those team members who have worked hard, to continue participation in the baseball program this season. I encourage that it would be done safely and those authorities in charge have in place protections to avoid and ensure that the type of activities alleged do not occur," he said.

"If you have any information regarding this investigation, please call (605) 773-7202. Messages will be closely monitored," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

3550309+police.jpg
Breaking News
News
No formal charges yet against Mitchell baseball players as AG acknowledges investigation
Allegations and evidence under further review
Dec 31, 1969
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic

By Mitchell Republic
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
7-10-23MHSPrincipalJustinSiemsen-1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Siemsen sets out to serve, empower in new role as Mitchell High School principal
2h ago
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
7-10-23StroudHouseFire-7.jpg
Community
Mitchell family whose home damaged in fire hope to inspire emergency preparedness
16h ago
 · 
By  Caleb Barber
The Davison County Public Safety Center serves as the home for county lockup. (Matt Gade/Republic)
Members Only
Local
Davison County felony court cases for July 7
17h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
071123-walker-duehr.jpg
Sports
Walker Duehr, South Dakota's first 'NHL'er,' ready to take next step in pro hockey career
1d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
BEDGROUP2.jpg
Local
New Mitchell nonprofit provides beds for kids in need, community support grows
19h ago
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
6-13-23JuniorLegionvsSFWest-29.jpg
Prep
As seasons wind down, a glance at the Mitchell youth baseball squads
1d ago
 · 
By  Jacob Nielson
Helpful_Tips_3700x2400.jpg
News
Learn how to log in to your news account, e-paper and more
Sep 18, 2020
 · 
By  Kris Hauge