Newspapers thriving, rodeo grounds, German anniversary and more | June 17, 2023

The Mitchell Republic Minute is a weekly podcast reviewing the week's news and previewing upcoming news.

The Mitchell Republic Minute
Kai Englisch
By Kai Englisch
Today at 4:27 PM

The Mitchell Republic Minute for June 17, 2023.

Every week, reporters from the Mitchell Republic review some of the week's news highlights and preview what's ahead for the Mitchell Republic coverage area.

The podcast can also be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon.

Check out our previous episodes of the Mitchell Republic Minute .

Kai Englisch joined The Mitchell Republic in 2023, where he currently works as a general assignment reporter covering the greater Mitchell area. Englisch graduated from St. John's College in 2022, receiving a B.A. in Liberal Arts. He speaks German and conversational Spanish.
What To Read Next
061023.N.DR.MTCRETIREE2use.jpg
Members Only
News
After a lifetime on campus, Mitchell Tech's Carmen Neugebauer retires from key financial aid role
June 17, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
061723.N.DR.RODEOGROUNDS1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Preliminary plans of new Mitchell rodeo arena emerge, as Corn Palace Stampede seeks permit
June 16, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness
CountyNewspaper-1024x768 (1).jpg
South Dakota
Weekly newspapers in South Dakota bucking media trends
June 16, 2023 11:01 AM
 · 
By  Bart Pfankuch, South Dakota News Watch
6-14-23H&SDeniseRoyston-4.jpg
Local
Optimism, family support carries Mitchell's Denise Royston in cancer fight
June 15, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Marcus Traxler
6-12-23H&SAddie-3.jpg
Community
Schmit family takes it one day at a time for cancer survivor Addie
June 13, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
022323 State wrestling wide shot.JPG
Prep
State wrestling duals move up to February on prep calendar but days could be numbered again
June 16, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Dana Hess / S.D. Newspaper Association
061723.N.DR.RODEOGROUNDS1.jpg
Members Only
Local
Preliminary plans of new Mitchell rodeo arena emerge, as Corn Palace Stampede seeks permit
June 16, 2023 02:47 PM
 · 
By  Sam Fosness