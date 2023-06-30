New laws to know in South Dakota, starting on July 1

PIERRE — A host of bills were introduced and signed during the past legislative session; a total of 211 bills. Some are amendments, repeals or updates to existing statutes, and several establish new laws and provisions that go into effect on July 1.

Below are some of the most notable bills signed last session going into effect at the first of the month.

Voting

Gov. Kristi Noem signed a slough of bills targeting voting procedures this legislative session.

SB 160 , which provides that ballots be audited within 15 days following a primary or general election, stipulates that if the results of the post-election audit show a discrepancy in the results, then the auditor must notify the running candidates, who will have an opportunity to file a petition to recount.

SB 55 prohibits political subdivisions from using ranked-choice voting methods in elections.

SB 140 requires a more strictly updated list of registered voters in each county of the state be prepared by the State Board of Elections.

SB 102 requires that the official list of candidates for an election must be continuously maintenanced leading up to the election.

Energy and natural gas

Two bills were passed that ban anti-natural gas legislation in future sessions.

HB 1239 prohibits a ban of fuel gas appliances used by consumers, and SB 174 prohibits the implementation of ordinances, resolutions or policies that prohibit the use of any energy utility service.

Agriculture

Noem celebrated the signing of HB 1090 , or as she referred to it, the Ag Preservation bill. HB 1090 provides protections for farmers and agricultural operations from frivolous lawsuits that might delay or halt farming operations.

“Agriculture is a $32 billion industry, making it the largest in South Dakota by far — and we must preserve it for our kids and grandkids,” Noem said in a press release regarding the bill.

Healthcare

Since Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court last year, states across the country have been charting their paths through murky post-Roe waters by legislating pro or anti-abortion laws.

South Dakota already has a statute prohibiting abortion at all stages of pregnancy (providing one is a Class 6 felony).

HB 1220 , signed this session, provides that a woman who undergoes an unlawful abortion may not be held criminally liable for the procedure. The medical professional who administers the abortion, however, is still liable for legal consequences.

HB 1080 prohibits healthcare professionals from administering or prescribing hormone blockers, testosterone, estrogen or progesterone, or from performing surgery to sterilize or otherwise surgically alter the genitalia of anyone younger than 18 years old.

The bill provides that any healthcare professional who violates it may have their license revoked by the professional or occupational licensing body who first licensed them.

HB 1162 authorizes employers to acquire and make available opioid antagonists. Opioid antagonists are medications that, when administered, rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to the bill, in order to carry an opioid antagonist, the employer must develop a protocol for its transport, storage, maintenance and location, publicly post accessible instructions for its administration and provide training and instruction to employees or personnel authorized to administer it on the premises.

The opioid antagonists also must be distributed by a licensed healthcare professional.

Additionally, the bill stipulates that an employer that carries an opioid antagonist may not be held liable for the administration of, or the failure to administer, an opioid antagonist, if that action or inaction constitutes ordinary negligence.

Crime

Two bills were introduced and signed this session that provide for clearer definitions related to the crime of rape.

SB 90 defines the words “consent,” “force,” “mental incapacity” and “physical incapacity,” and SB 91 provides a penalty for the crime of rape.