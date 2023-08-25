Need a ride? Here's how the school bus service rolls along in Mitchell

MITCHELL — Some students walk to school. Others ride with a parent or older sibling to get to classes during the school year. Once they’re old enough, they will likely even drive themselves.

But many students in the Mitchell School District, particularly the younger ones, still rely on arguably the most classic mode of transportation used to get to school: the old-fashioned school bus.

That was readily apparent recently as classes got underway for the 2023-24 school year in Mitchell, the first day of which saw dozens of students pile off the yellow vehicles on their way to rejoin their friends in the classroom.

Tim Kirby, manager of the Mitchell office for Foreman Bus Sales and Service, with which the Mitchell School District contracts for its bus service, said the first day of school is a busy time for students, parents, teachers, administrators and, yes, the people tasked with busing kids to and from school.

“It’s very busy,” Kirby said when reached by the Mitchell Republic. “That last week before school starts we are swamped signing up kids to ride.”

While only about 10% of the student body rides the bus to and from school on a daily basis, Joe Childs, superintendent for the Mitchell School District, said the partnership between the district and Foreman Bus Sales & Service, who provides bus service to the district, is well worth it.

“It allows us first and foremost to be in the business of education instead of transportation,” Childs said.

All aboard

Foreman Bus is in the middle of a five-year contract to provide bus services to the Mitchell School District, one of 14 school districts in South Dakota with which the company works. Other districts utilizing their services include Chamberlain, Winner and Aberdeen, among others, and for the most part kids are still using buses as their primary method of getting to and from school.

“You give or take away a few kids every year that graduate or move up and get drivers licenses, but then you gain new kids that are starting kindergarten or just moving to Mitchell and are coming to school here. It about averages out every year,” Kirby said.

In terms of ridership, recent data shows that 181 rural students were transported daily in 2020-21, or about 6% of the student body of the district, which totaled 2,802 that year. That increased to 250 students in 2021-22, or about 9% of the student body of 2,743 that school year. Ridership figures for last year, the 2022-23 school year, were not immediately available, though officials from the district and Foreman Bus estiamted they were close to previous years.

About 240 students are riding daily this year, according to preliminary data from Foreman Bus. Mitchell School District officials are still awaiting the official tally for total student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year.

Students board the bus at their pick-up point in the morning and then ride the bus to Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary School, where they switch buses to head to their specific building.

A bus is parked outside of Longfellow Elementary school after the school day on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, in Mitchell. Adam Thury / Mitchell Republic

Unlike some school districts, the Mitchell School District contracts for bus service instead of buying and maintaining its own fleet. That eliminates the need to purchase buses, maintain them and hire and certify drivers. It’s been a good arrangement, Childs said.

“There are things we haven’t had to navigate like trying to find folks that can drive buses, and it doesn’t take from our resources to do what we want to focus on, which is the academic side of things," Childs said.

Miles and miles

The contract between the district and Foreman operates on a per-mile system. The first year of the current contract, which started in the 2021-22 school year, stipulates the rates at $3.20 per mile for regular routes, $57 for a field trip shuttle, $3.15 per mile for yellow activities, $3.31 per mile for chargers and $12.32 for drive-down time of over four hours.

The rates increase slightly each year of the contract.

The current year of the contract, the 2023-24 school year, sets the rates at $3.40 per mile for regular routes, $60.47 for field trip shuttles, $3.25 per mile for yellow activities, $3.41 per mile for charters and $13.07 for drive down time of over four hours.

When the current contract ends in the 2025-26 school year, the rates will be $3.60 per mile for regular routes, $64.15 for field trip shuttles, $3.35 per mile for yellow activities, $3.52 per mile for charters and $13.86 for drive down time of over four hours.

The cost of busing has generally gone up as the contract increases fees on a yearly basis. For 2020-21, the total cost of operating regular bus routes came in at $301,330. It jumped to $329,986 for the 2021-22 school year and then again to $349,714 for the 2022-23 school year. The exact cost for 2023-24, the current school year, won’t be known until mileage and other factors are tallied at the end of the year.

There is a fee for in-town students to ride the bus, whereas out-of-town students ride to and from school for free due to legal obligations requiring the district to provide busing for students who reside outside a certain distance from their primary education center. Households where students are picked up that reside inside that boundary are required to pay a $40 per-month fee for the first student and $10 for each additional student.

The school district determines who is inside and outside that boundary and relays that information to Foreman Bus, which collects the fee.

Theresa Kriese, business manager for the Mitchell School District, said those boundaries are 23rd Avenue on the north, Ohlman Street on the west, Interstate 90 on the south and Charles Street on the east.

For some parents, this is a handy option, Kriese said. She herself paid the busing fee when her kids were in school to get them closer to her in-town home instead of having to walk.

“I took advantage of that to take them to Gertie Belle Rogers. I paid for them to ride from the middle school to the bus exchange location by Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary, and they could just walk home from there,” Kriese said.

It is also useful when South Dakota winter temperatures dip below zero, which can happen regularly and is something that can make walking not only uncomfortable but also dangerous.

Using other providers, such as Palace City Transit, is also an option in such cases, she said.

The buses get a lot of use during the year, from daily route runs to long haul travel to Rapid City and beyond.

The total cost of regular route busing during the 2021-22 school year, the last year for which updated figures are available through the district report card, was $329,986. During that year, the cost per mile for bus operation was $4.24 and buses carried 250 rural children daily and covered 450 miles of rural bus routes daily.

Buses that year traveled 77,850 rural miles. And there are more miles to come this school year.

Kirby said the crew at Foreman Bus is ready for another year of getting students where they need to go, whether that be from home to their school building, or from school to a distant destination that covers hundreds of miles of road along the way.

Childs said the district relationship with Foreman Bus has been positive over the past two contract cycles.

“We’ve been extremely pleased with the service they provide,” Childs said. “I have not taken a concern about the busing or about our routes or the costs associated with it. I feel folks must be pleased with the services for transport or their complaints are going somewhere else.”

Kirby said Mitchell parents with questions concerning busing or to adjust their busing schedule can reach out to the Foreman Bus Mitchell office at 605-999-0214.