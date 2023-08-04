Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, August 4

Motorcyclist dead after Thursday crash near South Dakota-Nebraska border in Tripp County

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. on Thursday on U.S. Highway 183.

South Dakota Highway Patrol NEW.jpg
By Mitchell Republic
Today at 9:34 AM

COLOME, S.D. — A 70-year-old male died Thursday, Aug. 3 in rural Tripp County after losing control of his motorcycle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 at mile marker 1, which is located about 20 miles south of Colome.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a 2002 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle north on Highway 183 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and rolled the motorcycle and then was thrown. The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "Mitchell Republic." Often, the "Mitchell Republic" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
