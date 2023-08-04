Motorcyclist dead after Thursday crash near South Dakota-Nebraska border in Tripp County

COLOME, S.D. — A 70-year-old male died Thursday, Aug. 3 in rural Tripp County after losing control of his motorcycle near the South Dakota-Nebraska state line.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred at 5:42 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 183 at mile marker 1, which is located about 20 miles south of Colome.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was driving a 2002 Honda GL 1800 motorcycle north on Highway 183 when he failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and rolled the motorcycle and then was thrown. The driver of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.