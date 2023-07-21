Mitchell Tech online programs ranked 14th nationally

MITCHELL — Mitchell Technical College was named the 14th Best Online Community College in the nation by College Consensus.

The ranking was announced in a press release from the two-year technical college.

“Attending community college is the gateway to so many opportunities for a variety of students,” according to the organization's website. “Community colleges cater to not just those who have recently completed their high school education, but many adult learners embark on an academic journey by way of community college.”

Accredited community and technical colleges nationwide were considered, with editors averaging rankings from college ranking organizations WalletHub, Niche and Grad Reports, as well as scores from thousands of student reviews and data about the successes of the online programs to rank the top-scoring 50 colleges. The site noted that Mitchell Tech’s 99% job placement rate for graduates caused it to stand out as “an attractive option for many potential students.”

“Our ranking of the 2023 Best Online Community Colleges describes the programs and unique qualities of some of the country’s best schools,” according to College Consensus. “Online community college courses can be just the ticket for non-traditional and adult learners who have other life commitments to attend to beyond their education. Students who have children and are working while also achieving an education might have a harder time fitting the commute to campus into their schedules.”

Mitchell Technical College offers four programs online with six degree options – administrative office specialist, medical office professional, small business management and speech-language pathology assistant – in addition to 34 on-campus degree programs.