Mitchell teachers awarded $18,585 in Mitchell Community KIDS Grants

MITCHELL — The new school year wasn’t even a day old when some teachers at the Mitchell School District received a big boost for their classroom plans.

More than two dozen teachers with the district were surprised Wednesday in their classrooms with the delivery of a check from the Kernel Innovation to Develop Success (KIDS) Grant. Throughout the district, $18,585 was distributed among 27 teachers with plans for classroom learning projects that will take place over the course of the 2023-24 school year.

“It was fun,” Sarah Timmer, curriculum director for the Mitchell School District, said about the surprise deliveries. “Teachers work hard and go above and beyond for nine months. There’s something special about Mitchell and I think the teachers really enjoy the support from the community.”

The grant, now in its ninth year, gives community members a chance to support classroom projects that may be beyond the scope of the regular school budget but which promote college and career readiness and innovative education opportunities for students in kindergarten through grade 12. The grants allow teachers to launch special class programs to improve the educational experience of students.

The funding for the grant comes from various sources, including the United Way, the Mitchell Area Charitable Foundation and six private donors.

The grants are distributed after teachers and other applicants present their ideas for their projects earlier this month to a board of six judges. The judges then narrowed the group to 14 projects, a few of which were presented by teams of teachers.

Teachers were told they received money from the grant when Joe Childs, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, and other administrators presented their checks along with balloons and congratulations.

Marica Shannon, art teacher at Mitchell High School, was one of the recipients of the grant Wednesday morning. She had pitched a plan to spread the “art of kindness” by enlisting students throughout the high school, middle school and three elementary schools to create art that will be seen around the community, including in coffee shops and other businesses in and around Mitchell.

It’s a project that could potentially involve as many as 1,000 students in the district, Shannon said, and the funding in the amount of $2,000 will help cover the expense of supplies needed to create the art.

“It’s various projects at different levels from the elementary schools to the middle schools to the high school that all of the art department will collaborate on. Eventually we will try to display some of the art that is created in the community,” Shannon said. “The funds are crucial because it helps us buy the supplies we need, and our normal budget cannot afford that type of cost. And we want to have the right things in place so that we can do it right.”

Shannon has received funds from the grant in years past, and she knows the impact that it has had on her classroom and students as well as other teachers and their projects throughout the district over the years.

“Having participated in this over the years as a teacher, the support of those generous benefactors to this program and our staff that help put it together have provided so many different opportunities throughout the years,” Shannon said.

The grant program has become a positive tradition over the last nine years, Timmer said, and teachers have used the funding for a number of diverse projects. She noted that Nick McGraw, who directs Friend de Coup, Mitchell High School’s show choir program, expected he would use funds he received to take students to a production of a Broadway musical in Sioux Falls.

Those types of experiences can make a big impression on students as well as create memories that they can carry with them or that can inspire them to take the next step toward their favorite pastimes or career goals. Teachers are always looking for chances to enhance the lessons taught in the classroom, Timmer said.

“I think that’s the reason they do it — they’re always doing that for their students and engaging them and doing some more hands-on things, making memories and little moments that they’ll remember forever,” Timmer said.

Shannon is excited for her project and to see how other recipients of the grant will use their funds to make an impact on their classroom. She said she knows they all have interesting plans in store for their students, and she’s grateful for the generosity of the grant benefactors for making it all possible.

Their support is what makes those projects possible, she said.

“To have that support to build our programs? It says a lot about our community,” Shannon said.