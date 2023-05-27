Mitchell sophomore among top finishers in South Dakota Congressional Art Competition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) Wednesday announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota, which included a second-place finish from a Mitchell High School sophomore.

Second-place in the contest was awarded to Rachel Ziegeldorf, a sophomore at Mitchell High School. Ziegeldorf’s colored pencil piece, “Blotsma,” will be displayed in Rep. Johnson’s Washington, D.C. office for the next year. Her art teacher at Mitchell High School is Marica Shannon.

“Been Here Before” by Charlee Kolb Submitted Artwork

Charlee Kolb, from Sioux Falls, was named as the winner of the 2023 Congressional Art Competition for South Dakota. Kolb’s drawing, “I’ve Been Here Before” is a self-portrait with overlapping poses and expressions. Kolb is finishing her junior year at Jefferson High School. Her art teacher is Brittany Carmany. The artwork will be on exhibit in the U.S. Capitol along with the winning artwork from other congressional districts for the next year.

“Once again, we had an outstanding pool of student submissions showing the incredible talent of our young artists in South Dakota,” said Rep. Johnson. “I’m excited to have these pieces of art displayed here in Congress. Congratulations to Charlee and Rachel!”

The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by Rep. Johnson’s office in partnership with the South Dakota Arts Council. The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, providing members of Congress with an opportunity to recognize talent in their home districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South Dakota Arts Council, an office of the South Dakota Department of Tourism, is a state agency serving South Dakotans and their communities through the arts with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and the State of South Dakota.

The artwork can be viewed at https://artscouncil.sd.gov/CAC/index.aspx .